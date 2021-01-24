CHAMPAIGN — As the Illinois men’s basketball team struggled in the second half of last Saturday’s loss to Ohio State, radio producer Ed Bond leaned back during a commercial break and looked toward color commentator Deon Thomas.
“You’re going in,” Bond said to the only Illinois player ever to surpass 2,000 points. Thomas laughed.
“I need to go in, Coach,” he said as he sat in his seat in the upper concourse, headphones over his ears and a microphone in front of his mouth.
Of course, those days are long gone for Thomas. At 49, he tries to stay in shape, going so far as to stand up periodically throughout the game while on the air and walking in place.
“That’s when I’m just getting my steps in,” he said with a laugh. “I’m trying to keep my weight down.”
A little of his athleticism may have dwindled since his retirement in 2008, but some of the traits that made him Illinois’ all-time leading scorer when he played from 1991-95 and for 14 years in professional leagues around Europe never left him. He always loved the competitive aspect of the game, and that still shows as he pumps his fist when Illinois makes a big play.
He also enjoyed teaching the game. When he played in Spain, Israel, Greece and Turkey, younger players were regular dinner guests as he took them under his wing. As a commentator, his goal is to explain to the listener what is happening and why.
“People can passively watch the game and not really understand,” he said. “They can see Ayo Dosunmu make the three-point shot but not pay attention or see the things that made that happen. So really not the final outcome, but the journey that led to Ayo making that shot, and I love to share that along with all of the things that I’ve experienced in my life.”
For Thomas, the ancillary aspects of the game were always what kept him invested in basketball rather than the sport itself. Others wax poetic about how much they enjoy the sport; he never loved it.
He did love what basketball brought him. For Thomas, it was a chance to go to school, although he never went back to become a lawyer and a judge, which was his dream as a child. It brought him the chance to travel the world and eventually meet his wife. It gave him the ability to mentor kids as a coach. And decades later, it brought him back to Illinois, where he has dual careers as associate director of development and radio analyst.
Despite his success, Thomas didn’t grow up with the typical childhood dream of playing in the NBA. That dissonance, though, isn’t necessarily surprising, because the choices that led him on a winding path to where he is today have never exactly been typical.
✽ ✽ ✽ ✽ ✽
When Thomas stepped onto a court to play basketball for the first time the summer before his freshman year of high school, it came as a complete surprise to him that he was any good.
That first game came completely by chance. He happened to see his brother playing pickup at Hamilton Park in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood as he walked home from a baseball game, a sport he truly loved. The group needed an extra player, so they called him in.
“I didn’t think I had done anything remarkable or anything like that,” Thomas said, “but on our way home, he was like, ‘You need to be playing basketball.’”
Only later did he find out that he was playing with a group of players that included Loyola star Alfredrick Hughes and others of his ilk. For a lanky, 6-foot-3 eighth grader to hold his own spoke highly of his natural ability.
At his brother’s urging, Thomas enrolled at basketball powerhouse Simeon, one of three nearby schools he was able to attend. At Simeon, he realized what basketball could bring him when college coaches showed up — first to recruit teammates, and then to recruit him.
Four years after he began playing basketball, Thomas was named Illinois Mr. Basketball and a McDonald’s All-American.
Thomas’ fraught beginning at Illinois is now infamous.
In April 1989, then-Iowa assistant coach Bruce Pearl secretly taped a conversation between himself and Thomas in which Pearl insinuated that Illinois assistant coach Jimmy Collins offered the star recruit $80,000 and a Chevy Blazer. Thomas has maintained for the last 32 years that no such offer was made.
While the NCAA investigated, university administrators told him he would have to redshirt. What went under-reported, Thomas thinks, is the fact that he was informed by the NCAA that he could have attended any other school and played that year.
“The NCAA told me, ‘You can go be eligible right away at any other institution,’” he said. “But I’ll tell you this, you’d have to know my grandparents, my mom and how I was raised. If you’ve given your word, you’ve given your word. As upset and as angry as I was, there was never a question in my mind that I was (staying at) the University of Illinois.”
Illinois had brought back starters Kendall Gill, Marcus Liberty and Steven Bardo from the previous year’s Final Four team, and was ranked as high as No. 4 in the AP poll, but without Thomas, the fifth-seeded Illini were upset by Dayton in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
While the NCAA cleared Collins and Thomas of any wrongdoing, the Illini were sanctioned for several smaller infractions, resulting in the loss of three scholarships for the next two years and being banned from the 1991 NCAA tournament.
“What I had to deal with (from the NCAA) when I knew I hadn’t done anything was crazy,” Thomas said. “I was always afraid that the smallest things could derail what it was that I wanted to do. Whether it was getting in whatever issue and losing my scholarship. So, I was always very cautious. And so that situation did nothing but amplify that.”
Hampered by the loss of scholarships, the Illini managed to make the NCAA tournament in Thomas’ junior and senior seasons but won just one game. One of the most impactful things to happen during his Illini career was the team’s trip to Russia his junior year, where it played against the Lithuanian national team, led by Arvydas Sabonis, among other Eastern Bloc opponents. Along with a team trip to the Netherlands in high school, the overseas experience helped lay the foundation for what was to come in his life.
After leading the Illini in scoring for his three seasons, Thomas was picked 28th by the Dallas Mavericks in the 1994 NBA Draft. After attending preseason camps, in which Thomas said he showed himself well, the Mavericks offered him a contract. The caveat, though, was that the team would develop him into a small forward and, as a result, he wouldn’t see much playing time that year.
Meanwhile, his agent had another contract offer to show him. This one came from Spanish team Bàsquet Manresa, and the financial terms were similar.
Thomas knew the typical decision would be to grind out a career in the NBA, but he decided to do what made him happy. He went to Spain.
“It was unusual, but it gave me such a different perspective of life and all of the things that are out there for us in this world,” Thomas said. “It was strange then, and it would definitely be different today. Because young people, their whole thought was, ‘NBA or bust.’”
After the initial culture shock, he fell in love with living in Europe, though he still maintained the idea that he’d someday make an attempt to play in the NBA. When the 1995-96 season began with a lockout, he decided to stay another year. That’s when he met his wife, Dafna, who was vacationing in Spain from her home country of Israel.
“My teammate and I were going to go out to dinner, and so I saw her walking down the street, and I spoke to her in Spanish because I thought she was Spanish,” Thomas said. “I’m like, ‘Hola.’ And she’s like, ‘I don’t speak Spanish.’ And I’m like, ‘Good, because neither do I.’
“We didn’t get married at that time, of course, but you just start looking at things differently. I had really fallen in love with being in Spain, fallen in love with the culture, the people, the whole thing around it. It actually put the NBA in my rearview and not the front.”
A few years later, Deon and Dafna were married. He spent the rest of his 14-year career in Europe, playing in Spain, Greece, Turkey and Israel, where he won two European championships and eventually became a dual citizen. Along the way, the couple had two daughters.
“Even today, people ask, ‘Is there anything you miss about not being in the NBA?’” he said, “and I always tell them, ‘No.’”
✽ ✽ ✽ ✽ ✽
Upon Thomas’ retirement, he and his family moved to Florida, where he worked as a pseudo-agent for players going to Europe. One day at a Starbucks, he found himself in a conversation with a man who had just taken over coaching a local high school team. The man asked if he’d played basketball and, if so, if he’d like to help him coach the team.
Although he had reservations, he agreed to do it. Soon after the season began, Thomas had a revelation: Coaching would be his next step in life.
For Dafna, though, the decision wasn’t a surprise.
“I always knew Deon was a coach,” she said. “He always had somebody at dinner because he likes to take people under his wing and help when he can. One day he came home … and he said, ’You know, I think I need to coach.’ And I looked at him and I said, ‘No, what? I can’t believe it.’ What you may see for someone, sometimes they don’t see for themselves. It was time for him to acknowledge that he’s just a heck of a coach.”
After years spent living all across Europe, Thomas accepted a job in his home state, as head coach and athletic director of Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey, just across the Mississippi from St. Louis.
Thomas coached the Trailblazers for five seasons before accepting a job as an assistant coach at the University of Illinois-Chicago. He loved coaching, and at that time, he had the goal of becoming a Division I head coach.
Eventually, though, the magnitude of what he was missing sunk in. One year, he wasn’t able to attend any of older daughter Gabrielle’s high school games at Neuqua Valley in Naperville, where the family now lives.
In 2017, he decided to leave college coaching, possibly for good.
“It took a lot of time away from my children and my family, so to go in to try to coach at this level, the demands, I don’t know if I want to pay it,” Thomas said. “In this game, sometimes in order to move up, you have to move on, and I didn’t want to do that to my girls, especially now that they were in high school.”
He did leave the door cracked open, though, for one job in particular.
“It would have to be the right situation,” Thomas said. “If Brad Underwood called me, I would run to Brad Underwood in a heartbeat.
“If I did it, other than the University of Illinois, maybe at the high school level or something of that nature, where I could really be impactful on some of these kids’ lives. That’s where my love was and is for the game of basketball.”
For now, Thomas is happy in his current role fundraising for the Illinois athletic department and providing insight on the radio and on Big Ten Network. Still, he has more irons in the fire.
A year ago, he began writing his autobiography, something he’s wanted to do for a long time, he said. His love for writing extends back to his days in Europe, when he wrote poetry.
And just maybe, he’ll fulfill his true childhood dream.
“Life has a way of putting you where you’re supposed to be. I have some of the professors here on campus when they see me say, ‘Well, you know, it’s not too late’” to go to law school, he said. “My late father who just passed away sent me a text that said, ‘You know, it’s not too late.’ … He’s like, ‘You can still do this, and now it’s online.’ So you never know. It’s never too late.”