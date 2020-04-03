CHAMPAIGN — The idea of an extra year of eligibility for senior guard Andres Feliz is something at least the Illinois men’s basketball fan base was holding on to when the 2019-20 season was hit with an abrupt end last month with the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments still to play.
The NCAA’s initial recommendation on March 13 for an extra year of eligibility for student-athletes whose seasons were cut short in response to the COVID-19 pandemic was couched mainly to benefit spring sports.
Athletes from winter sports, who mostly had championships events canceled, were always perceived with separate consideration.
So it came with little surprise Monday when spring sport student-athletes were granted that extra year by the NCAA and those from winter sports were not. It was always going to be a long shot for Illinois seniors like Feliz, Kipper Nichols and walk-ons Tyler Underwood and Samson Oladimeji to wind up back in Champaign for another season. If that was even the path they would have taken.
“It’s hard, but yet I get it and totally understand it,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said in response to the NCAA’s decision on extra eligibility. “I’m not saying a lot of guys would have come back. I don’t know that at this point. We had played the regular season and played 31 games. I totally understand where the NCAA is coming from on that.
“Those are really hard choices and decisions that have to be made. I think that as sympathetic as we all were that tournaments and championships weren’t played, the seasons were. We played our regular season and were in postseason. I think it’s our job as educators — I’ve always said I’m nothing more than a teacher — and part of this is teaching guys sometimes things don’t go the way we want them to go.
“This is a life decision that impacts them, and it’s one that didn’t go their way.”