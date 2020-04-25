CHAMPAIGN — Malcolm Hill played his final game of the 2019-20 season on March 8 in the VTB United League, arguably one of the top leagues in Europe.
Three days later, the NBA postponed its season after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.
“We were on a one-game-a-week schedule,” Hill said. His team, BK Astana, wasn’t scheduled to begin its domestic league playoffs until today.
“I could kind of see it coming to an end because the NBA had canceled its season a couple days after my last game,” Hill continued. “I just knew every league was going to follow suit. At that point I was kind of like anxious because we had to officially wait for some statements from the league and from the team. Just sitting at home not knowing what’s going to be next and when we can leave, it was mentally challenging to say the least — especially being in Kazakhstan. That’s pretty far away from home.”
Hill’s final game was notable for another reason. While the former Illinois standout put up 17 points, six assists and three rebounds, BK Astana fell 83-78 to BC Kalev/Cramo. The Estonian side got eight points, four rebounds and three assists from one of its Americans. Fellow former Illini Michael Finke.
“That was a moment,” Hill said about playing against Finke more than 6,000 miles away from Champaign. “I would have never guessed it. Basketball connects you with so many people. It’s beautiful.”
Hill said he’s kept in touch with Finke daily since they both left Illinois. That relationship — and several more like it — is part of the reason the 24-year-old Hill agreed to represent Illinois once more with the Illini alumni team House of ‘Paign in this year’s The Basketball Tournament.
“It was basically just telling me that this is a great opportunity to reunite with the team, and that we had a chance to be really good and compete in the TBT,” Hill said was the pitch he got from former Illini guard Mike LaTuplip, the House of ‘Paign coach and organizer. “When he first reached out to me, I was uncertain. With the whole virus thing going on and everything being canceled, he still had the offer for me. I’ll take advantage of this opportunity to not only play with my former teammates but also represent Illinois again. It will be pretty fun and bring back a lot of memories of the great time I had.”
The Basketball Tournament is still scheduled to begin with regional action on July 23. Illinois will be playing in Columbus, Ohio, with a return to the Ohio State campus albeit at the Covelli Center and not Value City Arena.
“It will be something good for the whole world at this point,” Hill said if The Basketball Tournament moves forward as scheduled. “If we’ve got seeing people play HORSE on TV, the whole world is dying for some sporting activities. We might be the only sport running during that time. I just thought about that. That would be pretty cool.”
Hill is staying busy after his professional season was cut short, but he’s mostly staying away from basketball. The 6-foot-6 forward is still working out and keeping in shape, but he’s using his social distancing time mostly for self improvement.
“I hope we don’t have this much time off for ourselves ever again, but I’ve tried to take advantage of it and turn this into an opportunity,” Hill said. “I’ve been reading more. I changed my diet and I’m trying to work with that. I’m just trying to improve myself as a person. I’ve been eating mostly vegan. I’m not going to say I’m 100 percent vegan because I enjoy my chocolate sometimes.
“There’s a huge difference. I’m more energetic. I need less time to recover. I’m more aware and more in tune with what’s going on with myself. It’s tough. It’s not easy at all. I always crave different types of food, but for the better of me I’m sticking with it.”
Hill’s time in Kazakhstan wound up being a successful comeback season. He tore his ACL in November 2018 playing for MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg in the Basketball Bundesliga in Germany. Hill wound up leading BK Astana in scoring during VTB United League play at 20.2 points per game while also averaging four rebounds and 3.6 assists. In domestic league action, Hill put up 16.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and three assists per game.
“It sounds cliché, but living it, my recovery from the ACL injury was a day-to-day process,” Hill said. “I can’t even tell you the exact day I felt I was better than before, but it happened. It’s just sticking with it day-by-day and then just having self belief and confidence. When you have confidence within yourself, it allows others to have confidence in you.
“I thank my support system to have the season I did in Kazakhstan after an ACL injury. At the first initial moment I tore my ACL, I had so many thoughts about if I could come back the same. I came back better.”
That’s why Hill isn’t worried about taking a little time for himself now away from basketball. The sports stoppage across the globe in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic means he has an uncertain path forward in his professional career. Hill is leaving the details to his agent, Adam Pensack, and they’ll pick the next best opportunity.
Hill went six months without touching a basketball as he rehabbed and recovered from his torn ACL. He bounced back with perhaps the best shooting season of his life, shooting 48.2 percent overall, 39.9 percent from three-point range and 85.6 percent at the free throw line for the entirety of his season with BK Astana.
“You know what, I think I only need about a week or two,” Hill said about getting his jumper back after a layoff. “That was the one thing I was scared about recovering from my ACL injury was how bad my jump shot was going to be. It actually wasn’t that bad. It was way better than I thought. It’s only been a month so far. I’ve got about five more months to spare if need be without basketball.
“I’m going to take the time to focus in on myself. That’s how I’m going to take this quarantine time. I might pick up a basketball in a couple weeks to a month. We’ll see. I’m enjoying the routine I’m in right now.”