Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) makes the 3-point basket that put him over thew 1000 point mark in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, January 18, 2020.Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) makes the 3-point basket that put him over thew 1000 point mark in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, January 18, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1), Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) and Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) near the end of the game when they realize they have won in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, January 18, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) dribbles out the final seconds as fans cheer behind him and Northwestern's forward Robbie Beran (31) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, January 18, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) and Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) guard Northwestern's guard Pat Spencer (12) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, January 18, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) and Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) react to a foul call in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, January 18, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) dunks in front of Northwestern's center Ryan Young (15) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, January 18, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) and Northwestern's guard Pat Spencer (12) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, January 18, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) reacts to making his first three point basket in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, January 18, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) stopped a shot by Northwestern's forward A.J. Turner (21) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, January 18, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette llinois guard Trent Frazier (1) reacts to making the 3-point basket that put him over thew 1000 point mark in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, January 18, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) and Northwestern's forward Miller Kopp (10) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, January 18, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) and Northwestern's forward Miller Kopp (10) and Northwestern's forward Jared Jones (4) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, January 18, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) and Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, January 18, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) mom watches as he makes free throws near the end of the game in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, January 18, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) knocks away a shot by Northwestern's forward Robbie Beran (31) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, January 18, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Half time entertainment, speed painter John Jansky of Danville presents a picture he painted of Lou Henson to Lou and his wife Mary at an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, January 18, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Mary Henson takes a photo of husband Lou, center, and Cade, left, and Curt Magnuson before an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, January 18, 2020. the Magnuson's drive all the way from Colorado for the game.
CHAMPAIGN — Trent Frazier asserted his presence early Saturday afternoon against Northwestern. He actually seemed a little surprised by the space he received on the perimeter from the Wildcats’ Pat Spencer. The 6-foot-2 Illinois guard made Northwestern pay with a silky smooth three, which ultimately set the tone for what his game might be just 49 seconds after tipoff.
Northwestern coach Chris Collins knew it. That early three-pointer? Cringe-worthy for the Wildcats’ seventh-year coach.
“He’s a really good player and been a good player his whole career,” Collins said of Frazier. “Any time a guy who’s been good and had success makes his first shot I was like, ‘Oh man, not today.’”
Collins’ feelings turned out to be validated. Frazier hit 4 of 7 three-pointers and led No. 24 Illinois with 16 points in its 75-71 victory against Northwestern in front of 14,131 fans at State Farm Center.
“I would cringe, too, when Trent gets going,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said.
Saturday wound up being a momentous game for Frazier. The sharpshooting lefty out of Wellington, Fla., hit 1,000 career points late in the first half on, of course, a three-pointer. He’s the 50th Illini to reach that milestone in program history and passed Govoner Vaughn for 49th on Illinois’ all-time scoring list by getting to 1,005 career points.
“It means a lot,” Frazier said. “I’ve worked hard for this. It’s just another milestone, but I’ve just got to continue to get better and finish out the season. A thousand points is not really big to me anymore, but I thought we did good (Saturday). I’m glad we won.”
Frazier’s performance for Illinois (13-5, 5-2 Big Ten) against Northwestern (6-11, 1-6) was more than just his scoring. He matched his career-high with five rebounds, had three assists and didn’t commit a turnover for the sixth straight game.
“When you start thinking about he’s halfway through his junior year, that tells you how good his first two years have been as a player to accomplish that,” Underwood said. “It’s not like he’s doing it at the end of his senior year. His first two seasons here were terrific, but he’s evolved into not just a scorer.
“He’s evolved into an elite defender, a guy who doesn’t turn it over, a guy who sees the floor (and) a guy who knows everything we do. I couldn’t be prouder — and happier. That’s an unbelievable accomplishment.”
Saturday was Frazier’s seventh in double figures this season and second in the last four games after scoring 12 in Illinois’ win against Purdue on Jan. 5, a victory that kick-started this current four-game win streak the Illini are on heading into Tuesday night’s 6 p.m. rematch at Purdue (10-8, 3-4). That came after Underwood prompted him to be more aggressive offensively.
Frazier’s early three-pointer Saturday against Northwestern was a continuation of that. Hunting his shot a little more is not discouraged. Especially when he can hit 4 of 7 from beyond the arc after he missed all five of his three-point attempts a week prior against Rutgers.
“Everybody in here knows Trent’s really capable of a 30-point half,” Underwood said. “He’s evolved into an unbelievable player in terms of playing the game the right way. We need his offense. That’s the next level for us is being able to shoot the basketball and for him to get going. Our staff’s done an unbelievable job of getting him in the gym and shooting a lot of balls.”
Frazier was one of five Illini in double figures against Northwestern. Ayo Dosunmu chipped in 15 points, Giorgi Bezhanishvili had 13, Kofi Cockburn 12 and Andres Feliz 10.
Frazier as a consistent offensive threat? That’s a positive for Illinois. Just ask Collins, who saw the Illini beat his Wildcats for the third straight time in the series.
“They’ve had consistent offense from Kofi and Ayo,” the Northwestern coach said. “All of sudden now, if Trent and Giorgi give them double figures the way they did (Saturday), they become very dangerous. I think he’s a huge key to their team because it gives them a guy that can take a little pressure off Ayo on the perimeter.”
Even a milestone performance from Frazier and four other double-digit scorers, though, didn’t make Illinois’ win a sure thing. Northwestern hitting some equally big shots assured the Illini could never really feel comfortable, but they still managed to find a way to win. Classic Big Ten basketball — at least this season.
“They forced us into some problems, but the last 4 minutes we were able to get some stops and pull away,” Underwood said. “Then Ayo does what Ayo does down the stretch, and that was ice. At the end of the day, there’s no upsets in this league anymore, and every win is a great win. We just put this one in the left column, and we move on to the next and continue to try to get better.”