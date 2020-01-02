CHAMPAIGN — A two-minute sequence late in the first half of the Illinois men’s basketball team’s nonconference home win Sunday against North Carolina A&T saw Trent Frazier at his best.
The 6-foot-2 lefty guard knocked down three-pointers on consecutive offensive possessions from the wing — even offering a word or two to Aggies interim coach Willie Jones, who was standing near the court shortly after watching Frazier’s second three-ball go down. Jones promptly called timeout.
Fifty-nine seconds later, Frazier — who had what would have been his third straight made three-pointer hit the back of the rim — rushed back on defense and took a charge from onrushing 6-foot-6 Aggies forward Tyrone Lyons.
The offensive foul against Lyons sent him to the bench, and Frazier checked out of the game, as well, for a breather.
“Trent just does everything right,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said Wednesday. “Trent plays to win. Whatever that is. He was extremely unselfish. He got us into offense. I thought he did an unbelievable job (on Sunday). They played five different defenses against us. He did an unbelievable job of getting us into offense and making the right calls. There’s more to being an elite guard than just dribble the ball up the court, and Trent does that. He understands now, and so I was really pleased with him. And then defensively, he’s been a guy that’s made winning plays his whole career.”
Frazier didn’t factor into the rest of Sunday’s win, however, at least from an offensive standout.
He attempted only two more field goals (both misses) while playing seven minutes during the second half of a game that featured another standout performance from Kofi Cockburn. The Illini 7-foot center collected his fifth Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor Monday after scoring a career-high 26 points during the Illini’s comfortable 95-64 victory over North Carolina A&T.
Frazier’s two three-pointers during Sunday’s nonconference finale was the first time he had at least two makes from beyond the arc in a game since a 59-58 Illinois loss at then-No. 3 Maryland on Dec. 7, when Frazier was 2 of 6 on his three-point attempts en route to 13 points against the Terrapins.
The junior out of Wellington, Fla., has seen his season scoring average slide after four consecutive games without reaching double figures to 9.5 points per game with the Illini (9-4, 1-1 Big Ten) set to resume conference play at 7 p.m. Thursday against No. 14 Michigan State (10-3, 2-0) at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich.
But Underwood remains unconcerned with Frazier’s recent shooting woes, especially from three-point range (4 for 18 on three-point attempts during Illinois’ past four games).
“He’s capable of getting 30 in a half,” the Illini coach said of Frazier, who is only 39 points shy of 1,000 for his Illinois career. “It was set up the other night (against North Carolina A&T) where we had a size advantage and we took advantage of that in the interior with Kofi. I want balance. I don’t want one guy to score 30. I want balance and I want to be hard to guard, and if a guy does score 30, it’s because we’re taking advantage and exploiting something that we can take advantage of.”
Like his coach, Ayo Dosunmu said Frazier’s all-around game, even on nights when he’s not scoring, has been a key difference-maker in helping Illinois win games this season.
“He’s a great player,” Dosunmu said of Frazier. “He’s a player you need on your team to win. He’s a veteran. He can score. He can pass. He can defend. He defends at a high level. Trent is one of those guys you need on your team to win games.”
The next challenge in front of Frazier and Illinois is containing one of the country’s elite guards in Cassius Winston — although there are a few questions about the 6-foot-1 senior’s status for Thursday.
Winston — who is averaging 17.6 points and 6.1 assists through 12 games — missed the Spartans’ 95-62 home victory Sunday night over Western Michigan with a bone bruise he suffered during a practice last Friday.
“I think he’s going to be able to go,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo told reporters of Winston’s status after practice on Tuesday.
During last season’s 79-74 upset victory over what was then a ninth-ranked Spartans team at State Farm Center, Andres Feliz, Dosunmu and Frazier hounded Winston all night, leading to an uncharacteristic nine turnovers from the All-American guard.
The 6-foot-5 Dosunmu said Illinois has to do its best to try and affect Winston, not just by putting a hand in his face when he’s ready to shoot, but also by tracking Winston off the ball.
“We just have to not give him easy looks, make his catches a little bit hard,” the Illinois sophomore said. “It’s all about technique, locking into the scouting report.”