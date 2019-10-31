CHAMPAIGN — Jermaine Hamlin made back-to-back hustle plays during an open practice for the Illinois men’s basketball team earlier this month.
The 6-foot-10, 235-pound freshman center got up and down the court to finish consecutive drills, drawing the attention of Illini coach Brad Underwood. In a good way.
“You really can run,” Underwood exclaimed, before ribbing his newest player a little more.
The moment would have brought back some memories for Lincoln coach Neil Alexander, who met Hamlin in the summer before his freshman year after the already big high schooler had been cut as an eighth grader. Getting him running the court was all the Lincoln coaches wanted. He just wasn’t ready.
Size advantage or not, Hamlin didn’t make the Lincoln varsity as a freshman. He played sparingly as a sophomore in and out of the lineup. And now he’s not quite two months into his Illinois career, prepping for the start of the 2019-20 season that tips off with an 8 p.m. exhibition Friday against Division II Lewis at State Farm Center.
“I’ve got this uniform with my name on the back,” Hamlin said. “It’s very real. It feels good. I might have to pinch myself. I’m pretty sure I’m awake. I feel pretty good right now.”
Alexander considers just how far Hamlin has come from that summer day in 2015 to now on a Big Ten roster “unbelievable.” A month before signing with Illinois in late August, the Lincoln grad thought his basketball path would take him to Link Year Prep in Branson, Mo., for a postgraduate season.
“I’ve coached for 44 years, and this kid has made the most improvement than any other player I’ve ever had,” Alexander said. “He just came in and started to work. We saw he was going to be big, and any time you have a big kid in Lincoln, you want to try and make the best of it. He gradually, each year, just kept getting better and better.”
Thinking back to where he stood basketball-wise as a freshman at Lincoln, Hamlin said he never would have imagined that four years later he’d be on the Illinois roster, about to suit up for games at State Farm Center less than two hours away from his hometown. He knew he had an advantage with his size, but he also knew that in itself wasn’t enough.
“I had to improve,” Hamlin said. “The coaches (at Lincoln) helped me get better every single year. The improvement from then and now is dramatic. It’s amazing. It was working out by myself and getting out there with whoever I can. I would go to the in-town rec center. I’d get to summer camps at the high school. I worked each day to improve every aspect of my game.”
Hamlin — and Lincoln — started reaping the benefits of his exponential growth on the court during his senior season. He had started to realize he could be a serious defensive presence a year prior, but his improvement on offense heading into this final season at Lincoln meant he was a truly viable option at that end of the court for the Railsplitters.
“He became much more confident in himself and started realizing he could play a little bit,” Alexander said. “I guess if you believe you can play, that’s a self-confidence builder.
“His hands got better. His hands weren’t very good as a freshman and gradually got better and better and better. If you can’t catch the ball, there’s not a whole lot you can do offensively. Baby steps. By the time he was a junior and senior, he was able to catch it and be able to make a move.”
Hamlin is still further ahead defensively at this point of his basketball career, but that hasn’t stopped Underwood from feeling confident he can play a role for Illinois this season. Mostly because a rim protector is exactly what the Illini need.
Getting Hamlin up to speed — so he could fill that role and potentially more — has been the focus since he arrived on campus two months ago.
“He’s a little behind — that’s not his fault — just because he wasn’t with us this summer,” Underwood said. “There’s a huge adjustment. People have no idea how valuable the summer is. You come in here and get relaxed academically in terms of what you take. It’s low key.”
On the court, Hamlin missed the eight weeks of instruction from the coaching staff and equal time spent with strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher. The combination of the two is the base for everything the Illini do once the school year starts.
“But he’s extremely bright,” Underwood said. “He’s catching on. He’s a quick study, and that’s helped. Defensively he’s got a tremendous knack for protecting that front of the rim. As he continues to get comfortable, we’ll see more offense from him. Jermaine’s been a really big surprise. He’s been great.”
What Hamlin does next on the court is the question. The late start to his truly competitive basketball career means his ceiling is still to be determined. How he works, Alexander said, will determine just how high it goes.
“He can go as far as he wants to go, but it’s up to him on how hard he wants to play,” Alexander said. “How hard he wants to work. How much he wants to listen to coaches and take the advice that they have. If he’ll do those things, it’s up to him. I think the talent and skill level is there. Like everything else, how bad do you want it?
“We’d like to think he’s had some teaching of the game at basketball at Lincoln, and you know he’s getting it at (Illinois). He’s just got to take that knowledge and listen to what people tell him and work hard at it.”