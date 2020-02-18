A team that couldn’t lose in January is 0-for-February heading into tonight’s road date with Penn State. Time to start panicking about a seventh-straight Selection Sunday with the Illini nowhere to be found in the NCAA tournament bracket?
The consensus among national college basketball experts is an emphatic no. On Monday, Editor Jeff D’Alessio asked six of them how worried Illini fans should be, on a scale of 1 (no sweat) to 10 (utterly terrified).
Zero
“The current slide is likely a temporary speed bump,” ESPN’s JAY BILAS says. “If Ayo Dosunmu comes back healthy, the Illini will make the field and be a threat to win.”
No more than a 3
“The fact the Illini are sitting on three road wins against opponents in the top 35 of the NCAA’s NET ranking system is a major plus for their case,” says Sporting News columnist and BTN analyst MIKE DeCOURCY. “That they have games remaining against both Nebraska and Northwestern provides the opportunity to gain wins to dress up their record, although they’ll have to play well to win both.”
3
“Unless Dosunmu is expected to miss significant time,” CBS bracketologist JERRY PALM says.
3.5
“Yes, they have lost four in a row, but they have 16 wins and are 8-6 in the Big Ten,” ESPN’s DICK VITALE says. “If they finish .500 in such a tough league, with a number of quality wins, Brad Underwood’s team will be dancing for the first time since 2013.”
5
“Beating Michigan, Purdue twice and Wisconsin helps, but a win over Penn State would end any debate,” Fox Sports bracketologist HOWIE SCHWAB says. “If they lost out, it would be a problem, but that won’t happen.”
6
“Illinois’ non-conference profile is quite pedestrian, and just four wins over projected tournament teams might not be enough if the current slide doesn’t subside,” CBS’ CLARK KELLOGG says.