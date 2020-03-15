CHAMPAIGN — This isn’t how any of us envisioned the week would end.
Not like this.
Not with empty basketball arenas and so many other sporting venues unoccupied.
Not with brackets left unfilled, especially in March.
Not with sports on hold.
But it’s understandable. Even if it was met with a surge of disappointment, frustration and a whirlwind of other emotions many of us are feeling at the moment.
Public health is more important than sports. That’s a given.
But it’s OK to miss sports even amid the coronavirus pandemic. To miss the adrenaline rush when you see your favorite player sink a game-winning basket (a common sight this winter for Illini fans when it came to Ayo Dosunmu).
To miss the pep bands. The halftime entertainment. The smell of the popcorn on a cold, winter night at an area high school gymnasium.
To miss a feeling of normalcy.
Sports provides that for millions of people all across the United States and billions all around the world. And that’s OK.
So, how do we go about our daily lives while sports take a backseat for right now?
As I write this on Friday afternoon, I don’t know. And I’m not going to pretend to have the answers.
But I will tell you we’ll keep reporting and writing about sports in the pages of The News-Gazette and online at news-gazette.com and at IlliniHQ.com.
Because sports is more than just the games.
The big shots. The home runs. The photo finishes. It’s about people.
Which is why we are still planning to produce a special section — set to be in next Wednesday’s paper — about the Illinois men’s basketball team. Even though it won’t focus on the upcoming NCAA tournament, like we had initially planned for before Thursday afternoon’s announcement by the NCAA that this year’s event was canceled.
Instead, it’ll be a look back — a celebration in some sense — at what was arguably one of the more successful seasons by the Illini in recent history.
A season that brought renewed hope and enthusiasm around the program that generates the most interest locally to a vast majority of our readers.
It’ll feature the talented writing efforts of beat writer Scott Richey, who was poised to cover his first NCAA tournament during his fifth season covering the program, and columnist Bob Asmussen, who is the eternal optimist all of us need in our lives at some point.
Plus, we will showcase multiple images N-G photo editor Robin Scholz collected from the past four months’ worth of Illinois basketball games.
Preps coordinator Colin Likas will continue to report on how area high schools are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, plus generate three more All-Area teams from the recently completedwinter sports seasons in future issues, and copy editor Joe Vozzelli will continue to craft award-winning designs on these pages.
We’ll keep telling the stories of the thousands of athletes and coaches in east central Illinois whose lives are intertwined with sports. Despite the games and events postponed.
One closing thought: A cool aspect of my job is to come up with a plan, deliver on said plan and bring worthwhile content to our readers with each sports section. A large component of that is the selection of photos, headlines and other items that you find in these pages.
So sifting through the thousands of photos from just the past four months of our local sports coverage, the one above stood out to me.
It has Dosunmu, arguably the most popular Illini men’s basketball player since Dee Brown, driving to the basket against Old Dominion during a nonconference game at State Farm Center almost three months ago.
But it goes beyond just that simple action, showing all the players on the court, the fans in attendance, officials and more.
In essence, it shows sports.
And why we’ll need it again.
Eventually. More than ever.
Just not right now.