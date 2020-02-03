CHAMPAIGN — The game-day bus from Pia’s to the State Farm Center is filling up.
“We’re getting 15 to 18 more people than normal. We’ve had some full buses the last couple weeks,” Pia’s co-owner Chad Pitcher said.
On a seven-game winning streak, the Illini basketball team is improving business at some establishments, even if it’s not quite at 2005 levels yet.
For each home game, fans gather at Pia’s on West Springfield Avenue and board a bus to State Farm Center. After the game, the bus takes them back.
“Everybody’s excited with the new players,” Pitcher said. “I think everybody’s excited we have a big man that’s actually, finally large.”
The recent success of the football and now the basketball team has also benefited some bars near Chicago.
Orange & Brew in downtown Downers Grove is geared specifically toward Illini fans.
Eric Schmidt, who graduated from the UI in 1995, opened the bar about a year ago and features Champaign-Urbana beers.
“We’ve had Blind Pig, Triptych, 25 O’Clock, and tonight we’ve got a beer from Riggs in Urbana,” Schmidt said Thursday before Illinois beat Minnesota.
That night, Orange & Brew also served beer from Minneapolis-based Surly Brewing Co.
During Illini games, Orange & Brew sees an uptick in customers, especially if the team is doing well, Schmidt said.
“Obviously, the Illini games are very dependent on how good they are. It’s definitely picked up the past couple weeks,” he said.
During the football season, Orange & Brew started to fill up this season, especially for the Redbox Bowl game on Dec. 30.
At the State Farm Center, tickets have been going fast, with two more games already sold out: Feb. 7 against Maryland and March 1 against Indiana.
There hasn’t been an increase in merchandise sales at the stadium, senior associate athletics director Marty Kaufmann said.
“It’s possible that those could still have a slight uptick at the end of the year, but we haven’t seen it yet,” he said.
Money generated from licensing fees often lags by a quarter or two, Kaufmann said.
“Most merchandise is ordered by retailers months in advance of the actual season and royalties are reported by the manufacturers, not the retailers,” he said.
Merchandise sales did increase on fightingillini.com in December, Kaufmann said, but he thought that may have had more to do with the football team than the basketball team.
“Since we hadn’t started Big Ten play yet, I think those numbers would have to be attributed to more success during the football season and then some anticipation for the basketball season,” he said. “So, I guess the short answer is that it’s too early to tell for sure but we don’t have any real measurable increase in merchandise/licensing at this point.”
Kaufmann said there hasn’t yet been a dramatic increase in concessions sales, but said comparisons can be tricky, with the day of week and time of the game playing a big role.
At the Jan. 18 win against Northwestern, “we did start to see a measurable increase in both food sales and beer sales,” with all sales totalling $50,000.
“We anticipate strong sales moving forward knowing that the crowds are just now really starting to dramatically increase,” he said.
At Gameday Spirit’s two stores in Champaign, marketing manager Maclaine Stahl said he’s seen an increase in basketball merchandise sales.
“Especially on game days, we’re seeing a lot of increased traffic as well,” he said.
He said the standard basketball jersey and the House of ‘Paign shirt have been popular.
“Were just really excited with the way the athletics department is going right now, especially with basketball,” he said. “We’re looking forward to seeing where it goes in the future.”