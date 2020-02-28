EVANSTON — Illinois went to Kofi Cockburn early and often Thursday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena.
The Illini guards used dribble penetration to break Northwestern’s zone, and when the Wildcats collapsed on the drive, there was Cockburn ready for the pass. Ready to dunk, too.
The Illini freshman center made his first five shots and finished with 12 points and 14 rebounds for his 12th double-double of the season in a 74-66 Illinois win. It was also a second straight double-double for Cockburn — a first for the Kingston, Jamaica, native since November.
“I was excited about a couple things (Thursday) — Kofi early,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “I thought his dominance early was huge. That’s growth. We forget he’s a freshman, and to take over a Big Ten game — really at both ends, his presence at the front of the rim — got us off to a good start.”
Cockburn’s 12-point game was his fifth straight in double figures, as he got through a rough patch in late January and into early February that saw him rushing in the post. Some turnovers because of that didn’t help.
Extra work with assistant coach Orlando Antigua made a difference.
“The process was really easy,” Cockburn said. “That’s the kind of player I’ve always been. I don’t know what forced me to rush as much as I did. Coach Orlando, he brought me in the gym and we put extra hours in just slowing down and going at my pace.”
***
Illinois’ starters all played at least 30 minutes Thursday against Northwestern.
Alan Griffin got 21 minutes off the bench. The only other Illini to play — sophomore forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili and redshirt senior forward Kipper Nichols — suited up for a combined 17 minutes. Nichols played just four, as he committed a pair of fouls during a six-second span during his first minute of action in the first half.
“It’s the end of the season,” Underwood said. “We’re in a great spot. Giorgi is going to continue to play more. Kipper picked up two fouls in 18 seconds or whatever. The plan for him was to play a lot. We needed Kipper. It’s unfortunate — just one of those nights where he picks up a couple cheap ones. More a fixture of what happened in the game than anything else.”
***
Significantly more orange-clad Illinois fans were present in the Welsh-Ryan Arena seats than Northwestern supporters on Thursday night. Since the United Center game was taken off the Illini schedule for the foreseeable future, it’s the lone opportunity for Chicago-area fans and alums to see Illinois in person without a drive to Champaign.
“We have so many alums in the Chicago area,” Underwood said. “We know how important our fans are, and it’s a great opportunity for them to see us up there. Any time they show up, we know how blessed we are — as coaches, as players — to have such a passionate fan base.”
***
Illinois had what’s a typical turnaround heading into Thursday night’s game at Northwestern after playing Monday night against Nebraska at State Farm Center in Champaign.
The Illini prefer that type of gap between games — and what they’ll face the rest of the regular season — to the lengthy break they had between beating Penn State on Feb. 18 and beating Nebraska earlier this week.
Illinois had six days between those two games and actually took two days off.
Underwood liked it for the rest it allowed Ayo Dosunmu as he came back from his left knee injury, but the Illini were flat against the Cornhuskers.
At least on the offensive end. Illinois’ defense was solid.
“It was Nebraska’s lowest offensive efficiency rating,” Underwood said. “We were really good defensively and did some great things. They were 0.6 points per possessions in ball screens.”
The problem was the Illini were also that rough offensively.
“We were not sharp,” Underwood said. “We missed 15 layups the other night. You talk about perspective of a game, think about if we make just half of those — just half. When we’re not mentally sharp, we miss those and do those things.
“You’re late in the year, it’s really unique to get time off and we could take advantage of it. We took two days off and then came back and we kind of lose that competitive edge. We were back on our heels. I kind of like from here on out that we’re in a rhythm.”
The Illinois players prefer the coming schedule, too. The Illini will have a two-day prep ahead of Sunday’s home game against Indiana and then three days before they play Ohio State next Thursday night in Columbus, Ohio. Another two-day prep follows before the regular season finale against Iowa on March 8 at State Farm Center.
“The breaks are good for rest-wise, but me personally, I really don’t like them playing-wise,” Dosunmu said. “You’re working out individually, but that’s two or three hours. You’re not really getting up and down with the conditioning you need. It does throw off your rhythm.”
***
Trent Frazier’s Monday was already pretty special before he hit a 70-foot buzzer beater just before halftime against Nebraska. The 6-foot-2 junior guard received his commemorative ball for topping 1,000 career points before the game. After nine points Thursday against Northwestern, Frazier sits at 1,102 for his career — good for 45th on the list of all-time scorers in program history. Rick Schmidt and his 1,105 points is next on the list.
“To be able to represent this program for me and my family, it’s just a special honor to be able to be one of those guys to reach that point,” Frazier said. “I worked very hard, but I’ve got to continue to work hard and just continue to get better every day and have that same mindset.”
***
Frazier’s three-quarter court shot against the Cornhuskers was pretty special, too. While Frazier might practice them all the time, there isn’t some secret to making them.
“Half-court shots aren’t about form or anything,” Frazier said. “It’s about how hard you shoot it and aiming it at the rim. It’s one of those things where it’s like lucky. I’ll just continue to practice half-court shots every day, throw it up at the rim and see if it goes in. There’s no significant thing you need to do to make a half-court shot.”
Dosunmu said he hasn’t hit a shot like Frazier in his career. Close, but not three-quarter court.
“It wasn’t that far, but I hit like a half-courter in the state championship before,” the sophomore guard said. “Trent’s probably got that. He’s good at that. He does it every day in practice.”
***
Da’Monte Williams’ defensive ability allows Illinois to start its four-guard lineup. It’s not all the junior guard brings to the court, though. He has other value playing a small ball 4.
“The thing that excites me about Da’Monte there some is his ability to pass,” Underwood said. “People haven’t talked about what a big-time pass he made to Ayo on a back cut (at Penn State). He threw that off a dribble with a defender on him. That’s an instinct play, that’s a read play, that’s a connection between those two and that pass doesn’t happen with anybody else there more than likely at the 4 spot with that matchup. It’s opened things up a great deal for us.”
Underwood hasn’t coached a player like Williams, though, in terms of his defensive versatility. Zero as a head coach. The closest comparison is Dominique Sutton, who played at Kansas State when Underwood was an assistant under Frank Martin.
“Dominique was a little bigger than Da’Monte in terms of probably 6-5, but could literally guard every spot,” Underwood said. “We put him on (BYU’s) Jimmer Fredette in the NCAA tournament. He guarded Darrell Arthur when we played Kansas at the time. Those guys are invaluable.”
Scott Richey