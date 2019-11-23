Lineups
Illinois (4-1)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG
G Andres Feliz Sr. 6-2 14.4
G Trent Frazier Jr. 6-2 9.6
G Ayo Dosunmu So. 6-5 14.0
F Giorgi Bezhanishvili So. 6-9 10.4
C Kofi Cockburn Fr. 7-0 15.0
FYI: The Illini are shooting just 28.2 percent from three-point range through five games — a fairly significant drop from the 34.5 percent they shot as a team last season. Bezhanishvili is leading the way, having made 4 of 7 (57.1 percent) from beyond the arc.
Off the bench
G Alan Griffin So. 6-5 6.4
G Da’Monte Williams Jr. 6-3 1.6
F Ben Bosmans-Verdonk Fr. 6-8 1.5
Hampton (3-1)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG
G Jermaine Marrow Sr. 6-0 27.0
G Davion Warren Jr. 6-6 11.0
F Amir Smith Gr. 6-6 3.5
F Ben Stanley So. 6-6 17.8
F Edward Oliver-Hampton Jr. 6-7 12.0
FYI: The only player scoring more than Marrow in all of Division I basketball is Northeastern redshirt senior guard Jordan Roland, who’s putting up 30.4 points per game while shooting 63 percent overall, 55 percent from three-point range and 92 percent from the free throw line.
Off the bench
G Dondre Griffin Sr. 6-3 3.3
G/F Daniel Banister Fr. 6-5 2.0
G Chris Shelton Fr. 6-4 5.3
Details
Site: State Farm Center (15,544), Champaign.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN 1490-AM, WDNL 102.1 FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
Online: Stream available on BTN Plus.
Series history: Illinois leads 1-0.
Last meeting: Illinois won 73-55 on Dec. 17, 2014, in Champaign.
FYI: Hampton’s three wins this season have come against Mid-Atlantic Christian University, Newport News Apprentice School and Regent University. Yes, those are all real basketball programs.
Scott Richey’s storylines
All hands on deck
Odds are Hampton’s Jermaine Marrow will get his Saturday night at State Farm Center. After scoring 15.6 points per game as a freshman, his averages have only gone up each subsequent season. He scored 24.4 ppg last season and is at 27 ppg now. Illinois will counter with all of its available guards defensively. It won’t just be Trent Frazier’s assignment. “Guarding him is not a one-man challenge,” Illini coach Brad Underwood said. “It’s not an easy task. We’ve got to be very alert to him. They utilize him in ball screens. They utilize him in isolations. Then he’s a guy that’s really electric in the open court. One possession he may shoot it five or six feet behind the line, and the next possession he’s driving to the rim. He keeps you off balance. All three guys or four guys, five guys, however many it takes, will take turns guarding him.”
Limiting the miscues
Wednesday’s win against The Citadel was the first time this season Illinois had more assists than turnovers. The Illini’s 13 turnovers were also a season-low. “We’re settling down now,” senior guard Andres Feliz said was the reason for the better performance against the Bulldogs. The Guachupita, Dominican Republic native had zero turnovers himself Wednesday after averaging 3.7 in the first four games. “We’re five games into the season having fun, playing together, getting more rebounds and sharing the ball,” Feliz continued. “We’re just having fun as a team. Everybody feels comfortable playing with each other, and you see it out there.”
Double the fun
Kofi Cockburn has put up a double-double in four of five games this season, including 18 points and 17 rebounds in Wednesday’s win against The Citadel. The Illini’s 7-foot freshman is tied for first nationally with his four double-doubles and ranks fourth at 12.6 rebounds per game. “That was definitely a goal,” he said. “I always wanted to come in and get doubule-doubles in all the games and impact the games on a high level. That was my goal — that was the mindset coming in — but I wasn’t expecting it.”
Prediction: Illinois 87, Hampton 73
Yes, the Pirates are averaging just more than 91 points per game. Here’s the rub. The one game they played against an actual Division I opponent, they scored 65 points and lost to William & Mary. Advantage, Illini. Also, count on Marrow scoring approximately half of Hampton’s points. (N-G prediction record: 5-0)