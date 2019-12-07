Lineups
Illinois (6-2)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG
G Andres Feliz Sr. 6-2 14.8
G Trent Frazier Jr. 6-2 10.3
G Ayo Dosunmu So. 6-5 15.8
F Giorgi Bezhanishvili So. 6-9 10.3
C Kofi Cockburn Fr. 7-0 16.3
FYI: The Illini are attempting approximately five fewer three-pointers per game at this point of the season as they did in 2018-19. The percentage of makes hasn’t really changed at 34.1 percent. Among the four players that have taken at least 10 shots from beyond the arc, Frazier leads the team at 44.4 percent shooting.
Off the bench
G Alan Griffin So. 6-5 8.4
G Da’Monte Williams Jr. 6-3 4.5
F Kipper Nichols R-Sr. 6-6 2.9
No. 3 Maryland (9-0)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPGG Anthony Cowan Jr. Sr. 6-0 16.2
G Eric Ayala So. 6-5 11.2
G Darryl Morsell Jr. 6-5 9.1
G Aaron Wiggins So. 6-6 10.8
F Jalen Smith So. 6-10 13.6
FYI: Smith has filled in admirably as a rim protector following Bruno Fernando’s departure to the Atlanta Hawks, with Smith ranking 31st nationally and fifth in the Big Ten in block percentage.
Off the bench
F Donta Scott Fr. 6-7 5.2
C Makhi Mitchell Fr. 6-10 3.8
G Hakim Hart Fr. 6-6 2.6
Details
Site: Xfinity Center (17,950), College Park, Md.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN 1490-AM, WDNL 102.1 FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV: Jason Benetti (play-by-play) and Dan Dakich (analysis) will have the call on ESPN2.
Series history: Maryland leads 9-6.
Last meeting: Illinois won 78-67 on Jan. 26, at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
FYI: Last season’s win was just Illinois’ first in the series since Maryland joined the Big Ten. The other came in the 2014-15 season in a 64-57 Illini victory at State Farm Center. Malcolm Hill scored a game-high 28 points in that win.
Scott Richey’s storylines
Different vibe
Brad Underwood admitted it after Monday’s 81-79 loss to Miami. So did several of his players. The preparation ahead of the showdown with the Hurricanes wasn’t there. The prep for Saturday’s game against Maryland? Much better in the Illini’s estimation. “More intense,” sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu. “Just more fire, more love, more energy. The enthusiasm in the gym, you can just feel it. I wouldn’t say we got a little complacent, but that’s the closest word I can use. Mentally we got drained. It was like we weren’t enjoying it coming here. It was like having a 9-to-5 job and going to work every day and not enjoying. I feel like that’s where we were the two days before the Miami game. I feel like we made the adjustment this week.”
No love lost
The Illini remember last year’s upset win against Maryland at Madison Square Garden. “It was definitely — definitely — one of the best games I’ve ever played just because of where we played it at,” sophomore forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili said. “We played with great, great energy and great pace.” Dosunmu is pretty sure Maryland remembers, too. “We know we’ve got to come out prepared,” Dosunmu said. “There’s no love between these two teams. We beat them, so I’m pretty sure they want to come out for revenge. I’m pretty sure their coach had this game marked on the calendar the whole year.”
Different challenge
Miami’s guards gave Illinois trouble Monday between Chris Lykes’ offensive confidence and DJ Vasiljevic’s hot shooting hand. Maryland’s guards are different, but no less challenging. Senior point guard Anthony Cowan Jr. ranks sixth in the Big Ten in scoring (16.2 ppg), 10th in assists (4.2 apg) and 23rd in steals (1.2 spg). “Anthony Cowan’s off to one of the great years in college basketball,” Underwood said. “His numbers are way up. He’ll be as good a guard as there is in the Big Ten.”
Prediction: No. 3 Maryland 83, Illinois 74
The Illini got to experience life on the road in the opening weekend of the season, but after winning in front of a raucous Grand Canyon crowd, they lost to a Top-25 Arizona team. The Terrapins have an even bigger home-court advantage (48th in the nation) and have played better than the Wildcats, too. (N-G prediction record: 7-1)