Lineups
Illinois (9-4, 1-1 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG
G Trent Frazier Jr. 6-2 9.5
G Ayo Dosunmu So. 6-5 15.6
G Da’Monte Williams Jr. 6-3 3.6
F Giorgi Bezhanishvili So. 6-9 8.5
C Kofi Cockburn Fr. 7-0 16.0
FYI: Williams had his best game Sunday since being plugged back into the starting lineup at Maryland on Dec. 7. He knocked down a pair of three-pointers in the first half of the home win over North Carolina A&T. “Da’Monte’s numbers don’t show how good a shooter he is,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “When he can step into those and line them up, he’s going to make more than he will miss.”
Off the bench
G Andres Feliz Sr. 6-2 12.2
G Alan Griffin So. 6-5 8.3
F Kipper Nichols R-Sr. 6-6 3.8
Michigan State (10-3, 2-0 Big ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG
G Cassius Winston R-Jr. 6-3 17.6
G Aaron Henry Jr. 6-5 10.6
F Gabe Brown So. 6-7 8.7
F Xavier Tillman Jr. 6-8 13.1
F Marcus Bingham Jr. Jr. 6-11 5.5
FYI: Longtime Spartans coach Tom Izzo called Xavier Tillman “my new Draymond Green.” That’s really high praise considering Green — a three-time NBA All-Star now in his eighth season with the Golden State Warriors — had his No. 23 jersey put up in the rafters inside the Breslin Center last month. Much like Green, however, Tillman, who also wears No. 23, has been a difference-maker for Izzo’s team averaging a near double-double, with 13.1 points and 9.9 rebounds per game this season.
Off the bench
G Rocket Watts Fr. 6-2 6.8
G/F Kyle Ahrens R-Sr. 6-6 3.7
F Thomas Kithier So. 6-8 4.8
Details
Site: Breslin Center (15,000), East Lansing, Mich.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN 1490-AM, WDNL 102.1 FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV: Alex Faust (play-by-play) and Bill Raftery (analysis) will have the call on Fox Sports 1.
Series history: Michigan State leads 61-60.
Last meeting: Illinois won 79-74 on Feb. 5, 2019, in Champaign.
FYI: A second straight victory over the Spartans would help the Illini join an exclusive club. Illinois is one win away from becoming the 18th program in college basketball history to reach 1,800 wins. The Illini are 1,799-1,016 all-time entering Thursday night’s game at Michigan State.
Joe Vozzelli Jr.’s storylines
Griffin watch
The biggest reaction Sunday in the win against North Carolina A&T from players on the Illinois bench didn’t come after a Kofi Cockburn dunk. There were two of them in the second half, but rather Alan Griffin’s one-handed put-back slam that saw the 6-foot-5 guard collect a rebound on a missed jump shot from Cockburn and dunk the ball with his left hand. That was part of a big second half from Griffin, who scored 16 points in the final 20 minutes. The sophomore out of Ossining, N.Y., is now averaging 13.7 points during the Illini’s past three games.
Road trip
What happened in Illinois’ most recent road game this season isn’t lost on the Illini. Illinois led for a majority of the game at then-No. 3 Maryland on Dec. 7 before going cold offensively in the final four minutes of a 59-58 loss to the Terrapins. “We should have won the game at Maryland. ... They’re one of the best teams in the country,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “Any time you go pick a fight in anyone else’s backyard and have an opportunity to win, those are exciting things to have happen. Now, we have to find a way to win it.”
Battle on the glass
Illinois and Michigan State rank first and second respectively in the conference in rebounding margin, with the Illini at plus 12.5 and the Spartans at plus 11.5. Illinois’ mark is also tops among the 350 Division I teams in the country. The Illini have four players averaging at least four rebounds per game, led by Cockburn (9.7) followed by Giorgi Bezhanishvili (5.3), Andres Feliz (5.3) and Da’Monte Williams (4.6)
Prediction: Michigan State 71, Illinois 63
The Illini bothered Cassius Winston into nine turnovers in last year’s upset, but that won’t happen again as Illinois also won’t be able to end a 15-game skid against AP Top-25 opponents in true road games. (N-G prediction record: 10-3)