Lineups
Illinois (18-9, 10-6 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG
G Trent Frazier Jr. 6-2 9.4
G Andres Feliz Sr. 6-2 11.0
G Ayo Dosunmu So. 6-5 16.2
G Da’Monte Williams Jr. 6-3 2.3
C Kofi Cockburn Fr. 7-0 13.6
FYI: While Dosunmu’s three-point shot remains inconsistent — he’s shooting just 29.1 percent from beyond the arc this season — he’s making up for it elsewhere. In his two games since returning from injury, the Chicago native is 13 of 16 (81.3 percent) at the rim and 4 of 9 (44.4 percent) on his mid-range jumpers.
Off the bench
F Giorgi Bezhanishvili So. 6-9 7.2
G Alan Griffin So. 6-5 8.8
F Kipper Nichols R-Sr. 6-6 3.4
Northwestern (6-20, 1-15 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG
G Boo Buie Fr. 6-2 10.5
G Pat Spencer Gr. 6-3 10.3
F Miller Kopp So. 6-7 13.0
F Robbie Beran Fr. 6-9 5.1
C Ryan Young R-Fr. 6-10 9.3
FYI: Buie missed five games in January, including the Wildcats’ loss in Champaign, after suffering a stress fracture in his foot. Since his return, the Albany, N.Y., native is averaging 10.1 points, 2.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds. Buie’s been back in the starting lineup the past five games after coming off the bench for four after his injury.
Off the bench
G AJ Turner R-Sr. 6-7 4.9
F Pete Nance So. 6-10 8.0
F Jared Jones Fr. 6-10 3.0
Details
Site: Welsh-Ryan Arena (7,039), Evanston.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN 1490-AM, WDNL 102.1 FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV: Dave Revsine (play-by-play) and Andy Katz (analysis) have the call on BTN.
Series history: Illinois leads 137-42.
Last meeting: Illinois won 75-71 on Jan. 18, 2020 in Champaign.
FYI: Illinois’ current three-game winning streak against Northwestern is the longest in the series since the Illini won 11 consecutive games in the “rivalry” between Feb. 28, 2004, and Dec. 29, 2009. What was a fairly lopsided “rivalry” at that point has since tightened up, with Illinois holding just a 10-8 advantage in the last decade.
Scott Richey’s storylines
Stretch it
The Northwestern frontcourt presents a particular challenge for Illinois. Mostly in the fact that big men Robbie Beran (hit three three-pointers and scored a career-high 17 points in Champaign last month) and Ryan Young are able to stretch the floor offensively. So can Miller Kopp, who is also a challenge in the mid-range. “It’s a big part of their offense,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “They’re going to pull us out. It’s what they do. They run an offense that’s not too drastically different from our spread, and having guys who can shoot it is part of their plan. ... Our bigs have their hands full with Young and Beran and (Jared Jones) and (Pete Nance). All of those guys are very skilled.”
Road warriors
Illinois’ four Big Ten road wins is tied for tops in the conference. Winning on the road was a point of emphasis this season for the Illini, but sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu simply believes the Illini are better away from State Farm Center even if their home record (13-3) is better than their roard record (5-5). “I just feel like on the road we know it’s less people rooting for us, so it makes us lock in even more,” Dosunmu said. “We know it’s only 20 or 30 people in the arena who want us to win, so it makes us connect more defensively. It makes us connect more as a team and as a unit. I feel like we excel in that role.”
(Almost) top play
Trent Frazier’s buzzer-beating 70-footer Monday night to end the first half against Nebraska wound up on ‘SportsCenter’ as the No. 2 play in its Top 10. The play that beat it featured Florida State’s Trent Forest putting Louisville’s Jordan Nwora on a poster with a vicious dunk. “I thought it was pretty cool,” Frazier said of his play. “I couldn’t believe that shot went in, though. It was kind of insane and surreal at the time, but another special moment to see that. That’s why I practice those every day. It came in handy that night, and it was awesome.”
Prediction: Illinois 73, Northwestern 60
Similar situation for Illinois in its game at Evanston as Monday’s home game against Nebraska. Namely Northwestern, like the Cornhuskers, is riding an 11-game losing streak. The Wildcats’ last two home games were blowout losses. The Illini could well do the same if they get their offense back on track. (N-G prediction record: 19-8)