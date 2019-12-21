Lineups
Illinois (8-3)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG
G Trent Frazier Jr. 6-2 10.2
G Ayo Dosunmu So. 6-5 14.8
G Da’Monte Williams Jr. 6-3 3.5
F Giorgi Bezhanishvili So. 6-9 9.6
C Kofi Cockburn Fr. 7-0 15.4
FYI: Bezhanishvili was fighting the flu a week ago when he had six points, six rebounds and four assists in the Illini’s win against Old Dominion. “I was OK,” he said. “I was ready to play. I was ready to go. The adrenaline kicks in, you forget about it and just play the game.” The sophomore big man said he’s feeling fine heading into Braggin’ Rights.
Off the bench
G Andres Feliz Sr. 6-2 13.5
F Kipper Nichols R-Sr. 6-6 3.9
G Alan Griffin So. 6-5 7.4
Missouri (6-4)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG
G Dru Smith R-Jr. 6-3 10.8
G Mark Smith Jr. 6-5 12.9
F Kobe Brown Fr. 6-7 5.4
F Mitchell Smith R-Jr. 6-10 4.1
F Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. 6-10 9.7
FYI: Tilmon has yet to foul out of a game this season after doing so 10 times in each of his first two seasons at Missouri. The former East St. Louis standout has dropped his fouls committed per 40 minutes to five (down from 7.5 as a freshman), but he’s still playing just 22.6 minutes per game as early fouls have been an issue this season.
Off the bench
G Javon Pickett So. 6-5 7.1
G Torrence Watson So. 6-5 3.5
G Xavier Pinson So. 6-2 7.8
Details
Site: Enterprise Center (21,000), St. Louis.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN 1490-AM, WDNL 102.1 FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV: Mike Morgan (play-by-play) and Jon Sundvold (analysis) will have the call on SEC Network.
Series history: Illinois leads 32-17.
Last meeting: Missouri won 79-63 on Dec. 22, 2018, in St. Louis.
FYI: Missouri’s Braggin’ Rights victory last season snapped a five-game winning streak for Illinois. Streaks like that are the way the rivalry series has played out recently. Before the Illini won five straight, the Tigers had a run of four consecutive wins. A nine-win streak for Illinois from 2000-08 preceded Missouri’s run.
Scott Richey’s storylines
Moving past the past
A jumper in transition from Trent Frazier gave Illinois a one-point lead with 7 minutes, 43 seconds to play in last year’s Braggin’ Rights game. Then Missouri went on a 24-7 run to win it. “It’s a different season, we’re a different team and we have a different chemistry and vibe going,” Illini coach Brad Underwood said. “Not a whole lot of talk about last year. (Ayo Dosunmu) was a non-factor. He probably remembers that game more than any other game he played last year. “
Post battles
There’s an argument to be made that Kofi Cockburn still hasn’t really squared off against an opponent his size. Tough to find one when the Illinois freshman is 7-foot and 285 pounds. Michigan’s Jon Teske came the closest at 7-1 and 265 pounds, and Cockburn did get challenged defensively by Maryland’s Jalen Smith. He’ll get another shot at a skilled big man Saturday against Missouri’s Jeremiah Tilmon, and he now has a blueprint for success. “Basically just sticking to my skill set — my hook shots — and trying to battle under the rim and be physical,” Cockburn said.
Deep rotation
Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin has used his bench this season like Underwood did through his first two years at Illinois. Eight different Tigers are playing between 15.3 (Mitchell Smith) and 31.3 (Mark Smith) minutes per game so far this season. “They can play a lot of different ways,” Underwood said. “They start a very big lineup, and then they play probably a fourth of the time with a very small lineup. Their flexibility is something that we’re paying attention to, and it’s one of their assets. They’re a typical Cuonzo team (and) they’re very good defensively.”
Prediction: Illinois 74, Missouri 67
Going against the trend in the series this century (and beyond), this year’s Braggin’ Rights game will be the first since 1980 where last year’s winner doesn’t emerge victorious a second straight season. The Illini’s offensive balance and stingy defense of late puts them over the top. (N-G prediction record: 9-2)