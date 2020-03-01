Lineups
Illinois (19-9, 11-6 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG
G Trent Frazier Jr. 6-2 9.4
G Andres Feliz Sr. 6-2 10.8
G Ayo Dosunmu So. 6-5 16.4
G Da’Monte Williams Jr. 6-3 2.3
C Kofi Cockburn Fr. 7-0 13.6
FYI: The Illini remain the worst three-point shooting team in Big Ten play despite Alan Griffin’s barrage against Northwestern. That Frazier went 1 of 9 and Feliz missed all three of his attempts from beyond the arc against the Wildcats didn’t help. Illinois is shooting 31.1 percent overall this season from three, but just 29.4 percent in 17 conference games thus far.
Off the bench
F Giorgi Bezhanishvili So. 6-9 7.0
G Alan Griffin So. 6-5 9.4
F Kipper Nichols R-Sr. 6-6 3.3
Indiana (18-10, 8-9 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG
G Rob Phinisee So. 6-1 7.0
G Aljami Durham Jr. 6-4 9.6
F Justin Smith Jr. 6-7 10.6
F Trayce Jackson-Davis Fr. 6-9 13.8
F Joey Brunk R-Jr. 6-11 7.0
FYI: Smith is the only Indiana starter to average 30 minutes per game, although Jackson-Davis is close. The Hoosiers’ rotation typically runs 10 deep, with the biggest surprise probably being senior forward De’Ron Davis averaging a career-low 8.5 minutes per game.
Off the bench
G Devonte Green Sr. 6-3 10.6
F Race Thompson R-So. 6-8 3.6
G Armaan Franklin Fr. 6-4 3.8
Details
Site: State Farm Center (15,544), Champaign.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN 1490-AM, WDNL 102.1 FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play) and Shon Morris (analysis) will have the call on BTN.
Series history: Indiana leads 93-87.
Last meeting: Indiana won 92-74 on March 7, 2019, in Champaign.
FYI: Illinois has won just two of its last 10 games against Indiana. Trent Frazier and Leron Black dropped 19 points apiece in a balanced 73-71 home win against the Hoosiers in the 2017-18 season, while a monster game from Tracy Abrams with 25 points was the difference in a 65-54 victory in the 2014 Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis.
Scott Richey’s storylines
Who’s got next?
Alan Griffin’s career night Thursday at Northwestern with six three-pointers and 24 points added the Illinois sophomore guard to a growing group for the Illini. Griffin is the fifth Illinois player to score at least 20 points in a game this season. Fellow sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu, who also had 21 points against the Wildcats, has now hit that mark seven times. Freshman center Kofi Cockburn has five 20-plus point games in his still young career, senior guard Andres Feliz topped 20 points in the first two games of the season and Trent Frazier had 21 points at Purdue last month. “We’re getting there,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “That’s what we look for is to be a team that’s not a one- or two-person team. That’s a guy that comes in off the bench. To have that piece is pretty comforting.”
Beyond prep
Illinois had two fulls days to prepare for Sunday’s game against Indiana. Those practices, though, weren’t just spent on game planning for the Hoosiers. The Illini continue to work on skill development and diving deeper into the playbook. They haven’t stopped working with strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher, either. “Go ask him how much our guys have improved during the season in the weight room — how much stronger they’ve gotten,” Underwood said. “Fatigued, tired? That’s for everybody else. Not for us. We’re still trying to get better. We know we haven’t reached our peak, and we’re still trying to find that.”
Bread and butter
While the Illini got a few more shots to fall in Thursday’s win at Northwestern, their strengths remain defense and rebounding. That’s what they’ll lean on as the season continues. “It’s what this time of year is about — late February and early March — is kind of dance with who brought you,” Underwood said. “When the ball goes in, great. It’s a perfect world, but sometimes it doesn’t, and that’s what we’re trying to always be prepared for.”
Prediction: Illinois 69, Indiana 61
The Hoosiers just played arguably their worst game of the season in a 57-49 loss at Purdue. Either that means they have something to prove, or the Illini will roll them. (N-G prediction record: 20-8)