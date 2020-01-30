Lineups
No. 19 Illinois (15-5, 7-2 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG
G Trent Frazier Jr. 6-2 9.9
G Ayo Dosunmu So. 6-5 16.2
G Da’Monte Williams Jr. 6-3 2.4
F Giorgi Bezhanishvili So. 6-9 8.4
C Kofi Cockburn Fr. 7-0 14.5
FYI: Dosunmu’s efforts this month have seen the Chicago native jump to fifth in the Big Ten in scoring (16.2 ppg) and tied for ninth in assists (3.5 apg). Dosunmu also ranks eighth overall and has the highest shooting percentage (48.7 percent) of any guard in the Big Ten.
Off the bench
G Andres Feliz Sr. 6-2 10.5
F Kipper Nichols R-Sr. 6-6 3.8
G Tevian Jones So. 6-7 0.4
Minnesota (11-9, 5-5 big ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG
G Marcus Carr R-So. 6-2 16.1
G Gabe Kalscheur So. 6-4 12.0
G Payton Willis R-Jr. 6-4 8.8
F Alihan Demir Gr. 6-9 7.6
C Daniel Oturu So. 6-10 19.7
FYI: The Gophers added Demir as a grad transfer from Duquesne in May 2019 to boost their frontcourt after Jordan Murphy’s graduation. That addition proved even more necessary when redshirt junior forward Eric Curry suffered a season-ending right knee injury in an October practice.
Off the bench
F Jarvis Omersa So. 6-6 2.3
G Tre’ Williams Fr. 6-5 3.5
F Michael Hurt Sr. 6-7 1.6
Details
Site: State Farm Center (15,544), Champaign
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN 1490-AM, WDNL 102.1 FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV: Jeff Levering (play-by-play) and former Illini Stephen Bardo (analysis) will have the call on FS1.
Series history: Illinois leads 123-68.
Last meeting: Illinois lost 86-75 onJan. 30, 2019, in Minneapolis.
FYI: Last year’s home game against Minnesota was arguably Illinois’ top offensive performance of the season — at least in Big Ten play. The Illini shot 56 percent from the field overall and knocked down half of their 16 three-pointers. Ayo Dosunmu (23 points) and Giorgi Bezhanishvili (20) led the way, but 15 points from Trent Frazier and 10 more from Andres Feliz off the bench made for quite the productive evening in the 95-68 victory.
Scott Richey’s storylines
Unwavering support
Trent Frazier made it pretty clear on Twitter when he called teammate Ayo Dosunmu the best player in the Big Ten after Dosunmu came through in the clutch — again — in Illinois’ 64-62 road win at Michigan on Saturday. “I think he’s guarding better, but what he’s bringing to the offensive end is just tremendous,” Frazier said. “He’s knocking down threes, his mid-ranges and just getting to the basket. He’s very aggressive right now, and I think it’s putting a lot of pressure on defenses. It kind of opens up for everyone. They kind of dial in on Ayo, and (Giorgi Bezhanishvili), (Kofi Cockburn) and myself, we all can make plays down the stretch.”
Defense fuels it all
Both Frazier and Dosunmu believe the Illini’s increased confidence on the court — and, in turn, their six-game Big Ten winning streak — is a byproduct of how they’ve locked in defensively. “When you’re getting stops defensively, it takes care of everything else,” Dosunmu said. “You know you don’t have to come into a game and be perfect offensively to win. That’s something we hold our hat on is stopping guys and make sure guys know that whenever they play Illinois, it’s going to be a tough night for them.”
Post problem
Cockburn has squared off against several talented big men this season. Thursday’s game against Minnesota, though, might present the toughest challenge to date in Daniel Oturu. The Gophers’ sophomore is averaging 19.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.6 blocks this season. “He’s a lottery pick,” Illini coach Brad Underwood said. “He reminds me a lot of Kevin Garnett with his package — his athleticism, his skill set. He’s going to score some baskets. We just have to make them hard.”
Prediction: No. 19 Illinois 73, Minnesota 69
Will the Illini run roughshod over the Gophers like they did last year in Champaign? Maybe, but it’s probably unlikely. While Illinois beat Purdue by a collective 43 points in two games this month, the other four wins in its streak came by a total of 10. (N-G prediction record: 15-5)