Lineups
No. 21 Illinois (14-5, 6-2 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG
G Trent Frazier Jr. 6-2 9.9
G Ayo Dosunmu So. 6-5 15.6
G Da’Monte Williams Jr. 6-3 2.5
F Giorgi Bezhanishvili So. 6-9 8.6
C Kofi Cockburn Fr. 7-0 15.0
FYI: Illinois coach Brad Underwood values what Williams brings — particularly his defense and hustle plays. However, Williams has not scored in the past six games. His only shots have been three-pointers, and he’s missed all eight of them. Williams is shooting 14.8 percent from beyond the arc this season and is a career 24.1 percent three-point shooter.
Off the bench
G Andres Feliz Sr. 6-2 10.3
F Kipper Nichols R-Sr. 6-6 3.8
G Tevian Jones So. 6-7 0.4
Michigan (11-7, 2-5 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG
G Zavier Simpson Sr. 6-0 12.6
G Eli Brooks Jr. 6-1 11.2
G Franz Wagner Fr. 6-9 10.0
F Brandon Johns Jr. So. 6-8 5.4
C Jon Teske Sr. 7-1 14.0
FYI: Isaiah Livers has missed Michigan’s last six games with a groin injury, and the 6-foot-7 junior forward remains day-to-day to return. The Wolverines are 2-4 in his absence, with his three-point shooting missed the most. Livers is shooting 50 percent from beyond the arc this season. While Michigan isn’t shying away from threes without him (163 attempts in last six games), the Wolverines are shooting just 28.2 percent in that span.
Off the bench
G David DeJulius So. 6-0 7.8
C Austin Davis R-Jr. 6-10 4.3
F Colin Castleton So. 6-11 3.4
Details
Site: Crisler Center (12,707), Ann Arbor, Mich.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Doug Altenberger (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN 1490-AM, WDNL 102.1 FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV: Jeff Levering (play-by-play) and Len Elmore (analysis) will have the call on FS1.
Series history: Illinois leads 88-85.
Last meeting: Illinois won 71-62 onDec. 11, 2019, in Champaign against then-No. 5 Michigan.
FYI: Illinois hasn’t swept Michigan in the regular season since the 2002-03 season, which was actually the third in a streak of three straight seasons the Illini won both in Champaign and Ann Arbor during the same year. Brian Cook averaged 28 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in those 2003 victories by the Illini.
Scott Richey’s storylines
On a heater
Trent Frazier might not be shooting as high a percentage from three-point range this season as he did when he connected on 40.6 percent of his shots from beyond the arc in 2018-19, but the Illinois junior guard is making headway in that direction the past two games. Frazier is 9 of 14 (64.3 percent) from three the past two games. “The kid’s been in the gym a lot the last 10 days shooting balls and trying to get going,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said of Frazier. “I always felt like when Trent and (Ayo Dosunmu) get going, we have a whole other level to get to offensively. Trent has the ability to make hard shots, and not a lot of people have that ability. Trent enjoys that. He relishes having a guy in his face and having that ability.”
Preparation matters
Underwood has mentioned scouting reports — and his team’s ability to execute them — more this season than he did in his first two years at lllinois. Locking in before games, though, is as important as it’s ever been for the Illini on the defensive end. “The way we’re playing has forced us to,” Underwood said. “There were a lot of actions last year that people couldn’t run against us because we wouldn’t allow them to catch it. ... It’s a different type of scheming, and guys have had to dial into scouting reports and understand personnel. It’s a little more complicated that way.”
Finding a comfort level
Kofi Cockburn admitted it took him a little time to get settled during Tuesday’s game at Purdue. Once he did? Well, the Illinois freshman just dropped 22 points and 15 rebounds on the Boilermakers. “It’s before every game,” Cockburn said. “You go into the game and the crowd is getting so intense. Once you get settled into the game, it’s easier for you to focus and do what you have to do.”
Prediction: No. 21 Illinois 72, Michigan 63
The Wolverines are both struggling and now — after Wednesday’s loss to Penn State — looking vulnerable at home. An Illinois defense that is among the Big Ten’s best isn’t a good thing for Michigan either. (N-G prediction record: 14-5)