Lineups
No. 19 Illinois (16-5, 8-2 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG
G Trent Frazier Jr. 6-2 9.9
G Ayo Dosunmu So. 6-5 16.0
G Da’Monte Williams Jr. 6-3 2.2
F Giorgi Bezhanishvili So. 6-9 8.3
C Kofi Cockburn Fr. 7-0 14.4
FYI: Andres Feliz made all five of his free throws in Illinois’ Thursday win against Minnesota, moving the senior guard to 59 of 76 on the season. That ranks Feliz fourth in the Big Ten with a 77.6 free-throw percentage behind only Michigan State’s Cassius Winston (85.7 percent), Iowa’s Joe Wieskamp (85.3 percent) and Indiana’s Aljami Durham (80.5 percent).
Off the bench
G Andres Feliz Sr. 6-2 10.8
F Kipper Nichols R-Sr. 6-6 3.6
G Alan Griffin So. 6-5 8.4
No. 18 Iowa (15-6, 6-4 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG
G Joe Toussaint Fr. 6-0 7.2
G CJ Fredrick R-Fr. 6-3 11.3
G Connor McCaffery R-So. 6-5 6.2
G Joe Wieskamp So. 6-6 15.0
C Luka Garza Jr. 6-11 23.0
FYI: The Hawkeyes had their five-game win streak — at the time the second-longest to Illinois’ seven — snapped Thursday in an 82-72 loss at No. 15 Maryland. Garza led Iowa with 21 points, four rebounds, two blocks and two assists.
Off the bench
F Ryan Kriener Sr. 6-10 7.7
F Cordell Pemsl R-Jr. 6-9 2.3
G Bakari Evelyn R-Sr. 6-2 2.2
Details
Site: Carver-Hawkeye Arena (15,500), Iowa City, Iowa
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN 1490-AM, WDNL 102.1 FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV: Wayne Randazzo (play-by-play) and Nick Bahe (analysis) will have the call on Fox Sports 1.
Series history: Illinois leads 85-75.
Last meeting: Illinois lost 83-62 onMarch 14, 2019, in Chicago.
FYI: The Illini haven’t beaten Iowa since the 2016-17 season when then-senior guard Malcolm Hill put up 21 points and eight rebounds in a 70-66 win in Iowa City.
Scott Richey’s storylines
Another post battle
Illinois freshman center Kofi Cockburn had his hands full Thursday trying to slow down Minnesota big man Daniel Oturu. The challenge doesn’t lessen Sunday at Iowa, with Cockburn tasked with trying to slow down Hawkeyes’ junior Luka Garza. The 6-foot-11 Iowa center leads the Big Ten in scoring and, like Oturu, is averaging a double-double at 23 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. “They score it in a lot of the same ways, but Luka is so (physical),” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “He’s a very physical presence, so they’re different that way.”
Twos over threes
Defending the three-point line has become a point of pride for Illinois during its seven-game win streak. It started with limiting Purdue to just eight shots from beyond the arc last week. The Illini followed that up by forcing Michigan and Minnesota into shooting 23.5 percent and 15.8 percent, respectively, from deep. “We’re never going to let a team beat us outside the arc,” Cockburn said. “They’re going to have to beat us driving into big bodies like me and (Giorgi Bezhanishvili).”
Balance is power
Illinois’ win streak has been built by strong defense and a balanced effort offensively. The Illini have had at least three players in double figures in every game except their Jan. 11 home win against Rutgers. That included Thursday’s win against Minnesota, where Andres Feliz led four Illini in double figures with 17 points. “I feel like we’re the kind of team that everybody can have a night,” Feliz said. “We have a lot of great players on this team. That’s what’s so good about us. We have a lot of guys who can go have a night, but for us to combine and come together and share the ball and play like a team, that’s what makes us great.”
Prediction: No. 19 Illinois 83, No. 18 Iowa 79
Iowa swept Illinois by a combined 45 points last season, winning by 24 in Iowa City behind a literally couldn’t miss Joe Wieskamp. Suffice it to say, the Illini remember. Riding a wave of confidence and momentum based on seven straight wins in Big Ten play, Illinois gets a measure of redemption — and a fourth conference road win — as the basketball undercard for Super Bowl Sunday. (N-G prediction record: 16-5)