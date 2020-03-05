Lineups
Illinois (20-9, 12-6 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG
G Trent Frazier Jr. 6-2 9.2
G Andres Feliz Sr. 6-2 10.9
G Ayo Dosunmu So. 6-5 16.4
G Da’Monte Williams Jr. 6-3 2.4
C Kofi Cockburn Fr. 7-0 13.6
FYI: Dosunmu, who ranks fifth in the Big Ten in scoring at 16.4 points per game, has hit double figures in 18 of the last 19 games he’s played. That incldues a high of 27 (plus a game-winner) at Michigan on Jan. 25. The one game he didn’t hit that mark was when he was held to six points in a 63-37 home win against Purdue on Jan. 5.
Off the bench
F Giorgi Bezhanishvili So. 6-9 7.0
G Alan Griffin So. 6-5 9.2
F Kipper Nichols R-Sr. 6-6 3.2
Ohio State (20-9, 10-8 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG
G CJ Walker R-Jr. 6-1 8.3
G Duane Washington Jr. So. 6-3 11.4
G Luther Muhammad So. 6-3 7.1
F Andre Wesson Sr. 6-6 9.3
C Kaleb Wesson Jr. 6-9 14.0
FYI: The Buckeyes’ rotation went just seven deep in their Sunday win against Michigan. Their depth could be helped with the return of Kyle Young (ankle sprain) and Alonzo Gaffney (illness), but Musa Jallow was lost before the season with an ankle injury, D.J. Carton stepped away from the team for personal reasons on Jan. 30 and Justice Sueing is sitting out after transferring from California.
Off the bench
F E.J. Liddell Fr. 6-6 6.2
F Justin Ahrens So. 6-5 3.2
C Ibrahima Diallo Fr. 6-10 1.4
Details
Site: Value City Arena (19,049), Columbus, Ohio.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN 1490-AM, WDNL 102.1 FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV: Jason Benetti (play-by-play) and Dan Dakich (analysis) will have the call on ESPN.
Series history: Illinois leads 106-78.
Last meeting: Illinois won 63-56 on Feb. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio.
FYI: Illinois hasn’t won consecutive games at Ohio State since the 1990s. The Illini actually won six straight in Ohio from 1993-98. The first of the six was an 86-76 victory on Jan. 30, 1993, where Andy Kaufmann scored 22 points and five other Illini were in double figures. The last of that streak was a 66-62 win on Jan. 28, 1998, with Kevin Turner scoring a game-high 24 points to beat the Michael Redd-led Buckeyes.
Scott Richey’s storylines
Surging Buckeyes
Illinois coach Brad Underwood considers Ohio State as playing as well as any team in the country heading into Thursday’s game. The Buckeyes have won eight of their last 10 games after starting Big Ten play 2-6. “(Coach Chris Holtmann) has done an unbelievable job this year of really transforming that team a little bit,” Underwood said. “They’ve gone from a heavy post-up team to a team that’s taking close to 30 threes a game. CJ Walker at the point has given them a nice addition, and then a lot of the other pieces we’re familiar with.”
Schedule quirk
Thursday’s game in Columbus will be the third time in the final two weeks of the regular season that Illinois will face a Big Ten opponent for the first time this year. In a 14-team, 20-game league schedule, that’s unique. Sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu doesn’t mind. “I actually love it — especially in the predicament we’re in,” he said. “It’s better, in my opinion, to see a team that we haven’t played yet. It makes it more fun. It makes it feel like it’s a real NCAA tournament game. ... We’re pretty much going to know what each other does through film and scouts. There’s so many great coaches out there on both sides.”
Stretch run
Maryland’s loss at Rutgers on Tuesday opened the door wider for Illinois and a shot at the Big Ten title. The Illini control their own fate this week. “It’s the best conference in the country, and that’s played out, “ Underwood said. “Every team has had its lapse, and every team has played great. ... To survive all of that and be in the last week and be relevant and be in the conversation for a league title, that’s what we came here to do.”
Prediction: Illinois 69, Ohio State 66
Last year’s game was an unexpected, grind-it-out Illini victory. The Buckeyes are again favored at home, but Illinois has a real shot to make it six Big Ten road wins this season. (N-G prediction record: 21-8)