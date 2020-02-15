Lineups
No. 22 Illinois (16-8, 8-5 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG
G Trent Frazier Jr. 6-2 9.5
G Da’Monte Williams Jr. 6-3 2.5
G Alan Griffin So. 6-5 8.3
F Giorgi Bezhanishvili So. 6-9 7.8
C Kofi Cockburn Fr. 7-0 13.7
FYI: While it’s not set in stone that Ayo Dosunmu won’t play for Illinois on Saturday, Friday’s post-practice chatter seemed to indicate the Illini’s leading scorer would be out against Rutgers. It’s tough to nail down who’d start in his place, but Griffin offers comparable size and could be lifted for Andres Feliz based on early results.
Off the bench
G Andres Feliz Sr. 6-2 11.3
G Tevian Jones So. 6-7 0.5
F Kipper Nichols R-Sr. 6-6 3.7
Rutgers (17-8, 8-6 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG
G Montez Mathis So. 6-4 7.5
G Caleb McConnell So. 6-7 7.7
G/F Ron Harper Jr. So. 6-6 11.2
F Akwasi Yeboah Gr. 6-6 10.0
C Myles Johnson So. 6-11 8.4
FYI: None of the Scarlet Knights’ starters reached double figures scoring in Wednesday’s 72-66 loss at Ohio State, with the off-the-bench trio of Jacob Young, Geo Baker and Paul Mulcahy combining for 42 points.
Off the bench
G Geo Baker Jr. 6-4 10.1
G Jacob Young Jr. 6-2 8.6
G Paul Mulcahy Fr. 6-6 3.8
Details
Site: The Rutgers Athletic Center (8,000), Piscataway, N.J.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Doug Altenberger (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN 1490-AM, WDNL 102.1 FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV: Cory Provus (play-by-play) and Jess Settles (analysis) will have the call on BTN.
Series history: Illinois leads 7-1.
Last meeting: Illinois won 54-51 on Jan. 11, 2020 in Champaign.
FYI: The Illini are a perfect 3-0 versus the Scarlet Knights in Brad Underwood’s tenure. The previous outing in New Jersey ended with Illinois picking up a 75-62 victory, albeit with a fairly different roster than the one Underwood travels with this weekend. When the Illini pulled ahead on Feb. 25, 2018, a starting five of Leron Black, Trent Frazier, Te’Jon Lucas, Kipper Nichols and Mark Alstork was backed by the likes of Michael Finke, Aaron Jordan and Da’Monte Williams.
Colin Likas’ storylines
Don't overlook the bench
When Underwood opened his post-practice media time Friday morning, he used the first few minutes to discuss what Rutgers’ players the Illini needed to focus on. The first two names that came up were not in the Scarlet Knights’ starting five during Wednesday’s loss to Ohio State: guards Geo Baker and Jacob Young. “They’ve had a lot of close games, and Geo has hit literally every shot,” Underwood said. “He’s been the epitome of clutch for them literally all year, and I haven’t seen a game where he’s not made the play to win.” Baker did miss the previous Illinois-Rutgers game, back on Jan. 11, because of a broken thumb. And what about Young? “One of our big keys is we can’t have live-ball turnovers,” Underwood said. “They rely on transition a great deal. Jacob Young’s one of the elite transition players in the country.”
Wishing him the best
It’s been just a few days since Illini standout Ayo Dosunmu went down with a left leg injury, late in Tuesday’s loss to Michigan State. Since then, an MRI came back showing no structural damage, and Underwood has said Dosunmu is “day-to-day.” The situation has led to Underwood facing plenty of questions about Dosunmu’s immediate future. “I know by the amount of texts I’ve got from the national media, and I know, obviously, the interest level is high,” Underwood said. “At the Rebounders luncheon (Thursday), I got a bazillion questions. ... Those are the type of guys you’re really pulling for and rooting for.”
Not quite there
Alan Griffin’s listed hometown of Ossining, N.Y., is about 90 miles from Rutgers’ home in Piscataway, N.J. That didn’t stop Underwood from suggesting Griffin would be “amped” to “get ... back home.” Griffin’s response? “New Jersey ain’t back home,” he said with a smile. “It’s close to home, but it ain’t back home. It’s nice to see my family up there, for them to get to watch me play.”
Prediction: Rutgers 65, No. 22 Illinois 59
The Illini have expressed confidence they can compete and win without Dosunmu. Potentially getting a crack at it on the road — against a program that’s 16-0 at home this season — will prove a large hurdle for Illinois to clear. (N-G prediction record: 17-7)