Lineups
Illinois (20-10, 12-7 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG
G Trent Frazier Jr. 6-2 9.1
G Andres Feliz Sr. 6-2 10.9
G Ayo Dosunmu So. 6-5 16.6
G Da’Monte Williams Jr. 6-3 2.6
C Kofi Cockburn Fr. 7-0 13.4
FYI: Dosunmu’s 21-point performance in Thursday’s loss at Ohio State was his eighth 20-point game of the season and 15th of his career. Nine of them have come in Big Ten play, including his career-high 27 points this season in the Illini’s win against Michigan on Jan. 25 in Ann Arbor.
Off the bench
F Giorgi Bezhanishvili So. 6-9 6.8
G Alan Griffin So. 6-5 9.1
F Kipper Nichols R-Sr. 6-6 3.2
Iowa (20-10, 11-8 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG
G Joe Toussaint Fr. 6-0 6.2
G CJ Fredrick R-Fr. 6-3 10.5
G Connor McCaffery R-So. 6-5 6.1
G Joe Wieskamp So. 6-6 14.3
C Luka Garza Jr. 6-11 23.7
FYI: Garza has been held to single digits once this season, when he put up nine in Iowa’s 83-73 loss to San Diego State on Nov. 29 in Las Vegas. The big man didn’t top 20 in just five other games — the last being a 16-point performance in the Hawkeyes’ 76-70 loss at Nebraska on Jan. 7.
Off the bench
G Bakari Evelyn R-Sr. 6-2 3.6
F Ryan Kriener Sr. 6-10 7.9
F Cordell Pemsl R-Jr. 6-9 2.9
Details
Site: State Farm Center (15,544), Champaign.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN 1490-AM, WDNL 102.1 FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Shon Morris (analysis) and Olivia Dekker (sideline reports) will have the call on BTN.
Series history: Illinois leads 85-76.
Last meeting: Iowa won 72-65 on Feb. 2, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa.
FYI: Illinois coach Brad Underwood is still in search of his first win against Iowa. It’s the only Big Ten opponent he hasn’t beaten in his nearly three complete seasons at the Illini helm.
Scott Richey’s storylines
Seeding shuffle
A win against Iowa locks Illinois into a top-four finish in the Big Ten standings and a double bye in the Big Ten tournament. A loss to the Hawkeyes opens the door for the Illini to finish anywhere between fourth and seventh. That much is still up in the air on the final day of a wild regular season in the Big Ten. As if any extra motivation was needed, Sunday’s finale is against, well, Iowa. “We know what Iowa did when we went down there,” Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu said about the Illini’s 72-65 loss at Iowa last month. “We’ll never forget. We know what’s at stake. We’ll just come out, get the win and try to get them to play an earlier game (in Indianapolis).”
Family matters
Andres Feliz will have both of his parents in Champaign for Senior Night. It will be a return trip for Feliz’s mom, Teresa Sarita, who saw her son play last season, but it will be the first Illinois game for his dad, Rodolfo Feliz. The Illini senior guard, though, is more concerned with taking care of business against Iowa. “It’s exciting, but I’ve got to focus on the game and try to finish the season off,” Feliz said. “Obviously, I’m probably going to enjoy it more if we come out with a win. We’ve just got to finish strong. For us, this is a very important game.”
Shot-making matters, too
Ohio State wasn’t the first team this season to hedge ball screens hard or bring a second defender to try and corral Dosunmu in those types of actions. The Buckeyes were successful with their second-half adjustment Thursday, holding the Illinois guard to seven points in the final 20 minutes after he went off for 14 in the first half. The Illini gave Ohio State some help, though, with their shooting struggles. Foul trouble that necessitated different lineups didn’t help either. “We had throw backs all night and missed a bunch of them in the first half,” Underwood said. “We got what we wanted other than we missed three or four rolls. We were in different lineups. We’re not hitting rolls with (Kipper Nichols) and (Da’Monte Williams). Andres Feliz had two or three wide open in the corner. Alan Griffin had one. (Trent Frazier) had two or three. I can’t wait to watch the film. You’ve got to combat that. We normally make those shots.”
Prediction: Iowa 77, Illinois 72
At some point, the Illini are going to have to start shooting the ball at a more consistent rate. Thursday’s loss at Ohio State made clear what can happen when they don’t. (N-G prediction record: 21-9)