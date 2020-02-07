Lineups
No. 20 Illinois (16-6, 8-3 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG
G Trent Frazier Jr. 6-2 10.0
G Ayo Dosunmu So. 6-5 15.8
G Da’Monte Williams Jr. 6-3 2.1
F Giorgi Bezhanishvili So. 6-9 8.2
C Kofi Cockburn Fr. 7-0 14.0
FYI: Illinois is giving up just 61.2 points per game in Big Ten play this season, which ranks the Illini first in the conference and just ahead of Maryland. Good thing, too, since Illinois ranks in the middle of the pack in field goal percentage, which is influenced by its almost Big Ten second-to-worst 28.4 percent three-point shooting.
Off the bench
G Andres Feliz Sr. 6-2 11.1
F Kipper Nichols R-Sr. 6-6 3.7
G Alan Griffin So. 6-5 8.3
No. 9 Maryland (18-4, 8-3 big ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG
G Anthony Cowan Jr. Sr. 6-0 16.3
G Eric Ayala So. 6-5 8.2
G Darryl Morsell Jr. 6-5 8.0
F Donta Scott Fr. 6-7 5.2
F Jalen Smith So. 6-10 15.3
FYI: Smith has elevated his game another level in Big Ten play. He’s averaging 17.4 points and 10.4 rebounds in 11 conference games while shooting 57.5 percent overall and a Big Ten best 51.3 percent from three-point range.
Off the bench
G Aaron Wiggins So. 6-6 10.9
G Serrel Smith Jr. So. 6-4 1.7
F Ricky Lindo So. 6-8 2.2
Details
Site: State Farm Center (15,544), Champaign
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN 1490-AM, WDNL 102.1 FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV: Dave Revsine (play-by-play) and former Illini Stephen Bardo (analysis) will have the call on Fox Sports 1.
Series history: Maryland leads 10-6.
Last meeting: Illinois lost 59-58 on Dec. 7, 2019 in College Park, Md.
FYI: Illinois has dropped its last two home games against Maryland, losing by one point in overtime on Dec. 3, 2017, and dropping a six-point game at State Farm Center on Jan. 14, 2017. It was a 28-point performance from Malcolm Hill on Jan. 7, 2015, that helped propel the Illini past the Terps.
Scott Richey’s storylines
It’s in the details
Illinois has had a specific focus this week in practice in preparation for another top 25 showdown Friday against Maryland. Rebounding has been a particular point of emphasis. So has chasing down — and winning — 50-50 balls. It’s a reaction to how the Illini dropped this past Sunday’s game at Iowa. “Little things like that,” Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu said was important. “Little things that cost us to lose that game.”
Scheme shift
Two months between games against Maryland means both teams have made some necessary changes. Changes that have helped both teams climb to the top of the Big Ten. The Terrapins’ changes, however, have been a bit more dramatic. Illinois is largely playing the same way it did in early December — just better. Maryland is running with an entirely different scheme. “This is a five-out team now,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “(Maryland forward Jalen Smith) is shooting lights out from the three in conference play. He’s shooting a lot of them. They’re running actions to get him threes. (Maryland coach Mark Turgeon) has really opened the court up, and they’re playing a lot to those threes.”
Deja (big man) vu
Another Big Ten game, another matchup with a dominant “post” player. Facing off against Smith won’t be new for Illinois freshman center Kofi Cockburn. He’s already seen him once this season and tuned up for Friday’s rematch basically every night in conference play. Smith’s versatility, though, makes him a tough guard and further emphasizes what Cockburn learned Sunday at Iowa. “The biggest takeaway is playing without fouling,” he said. “I committed some dumb fouls back in the Iowa game. I’m just working on defense, sliding and moving my feet, instead of playing with my hands.”
Prediction: No. 20 Illinois 69, No. 9 Maryland 66
The way the Big Ten has played out this season, there have been no real “tipping point” moments. That said, a home win against the Terps could be momentous. (N-G prediction record: 16-6)