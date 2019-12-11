Lineups
Illinois (6-3, 0-1 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG
G Trent Frazier Jr. 6-2 10.6
G Ayo Dosunmu So. 6-5 15.0
G Da’Monte Williams Jr. 6-3 4.3
F Giorgi Bezhanishvili So. 6-9 9.8
C Kofi Cockburn Fr. 7-0 15.4
FYI: The Illini have made one of their biggest improvements this season in defensive free-throw rate — as in how frequently they’re sending their opponents to the line. Illinois currently ranks sixth nationally in that metric after finishing the 2018-19 season ranked 338th.
Off the bench
G Andres Feliz Sr. 6-2 14.3
F Kipper Nichols R-Sr. 6-6 3.3
G Alan Griffin So. 6-5 7.4
No. 5 Michigan (8-1, 1-0 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG
G Zavier Simpson Sr. 6-0 12.3
G Eli Brooks Jr. 6-1 11.7
G Franz Wagner Fr. 6-9 8.4
F Isaiah Livers Jr. 6-7 15.1
C Jon Teske Sr. 7-1 14.1
FYI: Two advanced metrics go hand in hand for Michigan this season. The Wolverines rank second nationally in offensive block percentage, as only 3.7 percent of their shots get blocked. That helps them rank fifth nationally with a 58.1 effective field-goal percentage. Simpson (64 percent) and Livers (63.5 percent) are fourth and fifth, respectively, in the Big Ten in effective field-goal percentage.
Off the bench
G David DeJulius So. 6-0 7.4
F Brandon Johns Jr. So. 6-8 3.9
F Colin Castleton So. 6-11 5.1
Details
Site: State Farm Center (15,544), State Farm Center.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Doug Altenberger (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN 1490-AM, WDNL 102.1 FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analysis) and Olivia Dekker (sideline reports) will have the call on BTN.
Series history: Illinois leads 87-85.
Last meeting: Michigan won 79-69 on Jan. 10 in Champaign.
FYI: Illinois’ last win against Michigan came in an 85-69 victory at State Farm Center on Jan. 11, 2017, and six different Illini scored in double figures. Leading the way was a 16-point effort from Maverick Morgan, who proceeded to call the Wolverines “white collar” after the game. That wasn’t forgotten, as Michigan had that two-word phrase posted in its locker room 10 days later when it beat Illinois in Ann Arbor, Mich., to start its current four-game winning streak against the Illini.
Scott Richey’s storylines
Stacking honors
Kofi Cockburn made history Monday when he became the first Illinois freshman to earn three Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors in one season. A season that’s only just more than a month old. The Illini 7-footer, though, downplayed his latest award just as much as his previous wins. “I never really know that I get it until someone tells me,” Cockburn said. “It’s overwhelming to hear about it because I always dreamed of coming here and playing at the highest level.”
Early challenges
Several Illini were pleased with the idea they’d play now-No. 5 Michigan just four days after their loss at then-No. 3 Maryland. Ayo Dosunmu and Da’Monte Williams expressed that immediately after losing to the Terrapins. Trent Frazier was more pragmatic about it Tuesday morning. “This is Big Ten basketball,” Frazier said. “We’ve got (four) teams ranked Top 25 in this conference. You’re going to play the best teams every night. Even the teams at the bottom of the conference, they’re one of the best. We’ve got to give it all every night, and just come out here and be prepared like we’re playing a No. 1 team every night.” This is just the third time in the last 60 seasons, though, that Illinois has faced two ranked opponents in its first two Big Ten games.
New-look Wolverines
This is a somewhat familiar Michigan team. At least in terms of the players Illinois will face Wednesday at State Farm Center. How the Wolverines play under first-year coach Juwan Howard, though, couldn’t be more different. “It’s not a typical Michigan team that we’ve seen and gotten accustomed to with John Beilein,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “This is very much a fast-paced oriented team.”
Prediction: No. 5 Michigan 73, Illinois 65
The Wolverines just dropped 103 points to beat Iowa. The Illini don’t mind uglying things up in Big Ten play. Worlds collide Wednesday. (N-G prediction record: 8-1)