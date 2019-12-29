Lineups
Illinois (8-4)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG
G Trent Frazier Jr. 6-2 9.8
G Ayo Dosunmu So. 6-5 15.3
G Da’Monte Williams Jr. 6-3 3.4
F Giorgi Bezhanishvili So. 6-9 9.3
C Kofi Cockburn Fr. 7-0 15.2
FYI: Ayo Dosunmu registered his fourth game with at least 20 points this season when he scored a game-high 21 points during the Illini’s 63-56 loss against Missouri on Dec. 21. He overtook freshman center Kofi Cockburn for the team scoring lead — for the moment at least — and is averaging 15.3 points compared to 15.2 for Cockburn. Dosunmu, who led the Illini in scoring last season, is attempting to become the fifth Illini this decade to lead the team in scoring in at least two consecutive seasons after Demetri McCamey (2009-11), Brandon Paul (2012-13), Rayvonte Rice (2014-15) and Malcolm Hill (2016-17) accomplished the feat.
Off the bench
G Andres Feliz Sr. 6-2 12.3
G Alan Griffin So. 6-5 7.5
F Kipper Nichols R-Sr. 6-6 3.8
North Carolina A&T (3-10)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG
G Kameron Langley Jr. 6-2 6.8
G Andre Jackson Sr. 6-4 5.8
G/F Tyrone Lyons So. 6-6 6.6
F Devin Haygood R-Sr. 6-8 6.2
F Ronald Jackson Sr. 6-8 12.9
FYI: Whichever Illini gets the defensive assignment against Ronald Jackson, he’ll be tasked with not only keeping Jackson in check offensively, but keeping him off the glass. He’s averaging a team-best 8.8 rebounds and had a double-double (16 points, 11 rebounds) in North Carolina A&T’s 76-64 loss at Wake Forest on Dec. 21.
Off the bench
G Fred Cleveland Jr. Fr. 5-10 10.2
F Webster Filmore So. 6-6 2.2
C Harry Morrice Fr. 6-11 1.0
Details
Site: State Farm Center (15,544), Champaign.
Radio: Scott Beatty (play-by-play) and former Illini Doug Altenberger (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN 1490-AM, WDNL 102.1 FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV: ESPNU has the broadcast.
Series history: First-ever meeting.
FYI: While this is North Carolina A&T’s first-ever trip to Champaign, this is the Aggies’ second trip to central Illinois in the last three weeks. Not that they have fond memories from their Dec. 7 visit to Peoria, where Bradley easily won 83-52 at Carver Arena to start the current four-game losing streak A&T is on heading into Sunday.
Matt Daniels’ storylines
Offensive presence
Illinois junior guard Trent Frazier couldn’t get on track offensively the last time out, only scoring five points during the Illini’s loss to Missouri in the Braggin’ Rights game in St. Louis. It marked the third straight game — and seventh this season — in which Frazier failed to crack double-digit scoring. Foul trouble played a factor in that department for Frazier against the Tigers, but making sure the 6-foot-2 Florida native, who is 45 points shy of 1,000 for his Illinois career, finds some offensive flow is key.
More Kipper?
Kipper Nichols didn’t play in the second half of the Illini’s loss to Missouri, with Alan Griffin getting the most playing time of any reserve in the final 20 minutes against the Tigers. Doesn’t mean Nichols can’t give Illinois some quality minutes, though. “Kippper gives us a lot of flexibility because he’s a guy I feel really comfortable with in the post,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said of the 6-6 redshirt senior forward. “Defensively, he’s physically strong enough to guard a lot of positions himself, which allows us to do some things switching-wise that we can’t — or don’t like to do — with a bigger lineup.”
Similar foes
North Carolina A&T and Illinois have one common opponent this season: Nicholls State. While the Illini struggled to put away the Colonels before pulling out a 78-70 overtime win on Nov. 5 in Illinois’ season opener, the Aggies earned a 66-54 win against Nicholls State on Nov. 22 when the two teams met in Jamaica.
Prediction: Illinois 85, North Carolina A&T 70
This is a get-right game for the Illini. Get back to producing offensively. Get back to rebounding at a high level. The last thing Illinois needs is a loss to a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference school in the final nonconference game before playing at No. 14 Michigan State next Thursday. (N-G prediction record: 9-3)