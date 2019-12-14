Lineups
Illinois (7-3)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG
G Trent Frazier Jr. 6-2 10.3
G Ayo Dosunmu So. 6-5 14.9
G Da’Monte Williams Jr. 6-3 3.9
F Giorgi Bezhanishvili So. 6-9 10.0
C Kofi Cockburn Fr. 7-0 15.8
FYI: The only other player in the country to haul in a bigger percentage of available offensive rebounds than Cockburn at this point of the season is a familiar name for Illinois fans — one-time 2019 Illini recruiting target Oscar Tshiebwe. The West Virginia freshman has a 20.6 offensive rebounding percentage, while Cockburn is at 20.4 percent.
Off the bench
G Andres Feliz Sr. 6-2 14.2
F Kipper Nichols R-Sr. 6-6 3.5
G Alan Griffin So. 6-5 6.6
Old Dominion (3-7)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG
G Malik Curry Jr. 6-1 10.6
G Marquis Godwin Jr. 6-5 8.7
G Xavier Green R-Jr. 6-6 14.6
F Aaron Carver R-Sr. 6-7 3.7
F Dajour Dickens Jr. 7-0 4.0
FYI: Saturday’s game will be Old Dominion’s sixth straight away from home. The Norfolk, Va., based Monarchs are coming off back-to-back road games at William & Mary and VCU (albeit short trips) and a three-game stint at the Cayman Classic in Grand Cayman.
Off the bench
G Jason Wade So. 6-5 9.8
F Kalu Ezikpe So. 6-8 4.9
F Joe Reece So. 6-8 2.7
Details
Site: State Farm Center (15,544), State Farm Center.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN 1490-AM, WDNL 102.1 FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) and Brian Butch (analysis) will have the call on BTN.
Series history: Illinois leads 1-0.
Last meeting: Illinois won 80-62 on Nov. 25, 1990, in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
FYI: The last — and only — meeting between Illinois and Old Dominion came long enough ago that Thomas was in his first season playing for the Illini. The 6-foot-9 forward had four points in what was his third college game. Andy Kaufmann led the Illini with 22 points, now Eastern Illinois athletic director Tom Michael had 19 and T.J. Wheeler chipped in 16.
Scott Richey’s storylines
Getting after it
Illinois coach Brad Underwood thought, in the moment, that junior guard Da’Monte Williams was playing exceptional defense in Wednesday’s win against No. 5 Michigan. Williams graded out just as well after a review of the film — especially in helping to limit Wolverines’ wing Isaiah Livers below his season average. It was an assignment the Peoria native relished. “I knew (Livers) was going to be a key to their success, so I tried to go out there and try to take that away so we can win,” Williams said. “I just want to win. Coach asked me to do that, so that’s what I did.”
Staying on task
The Illini played at a high level in their past two games, nearly upsetting then-No. 3 Maryland a week ago and getting the job done against Michigan on Wednesday. The level of opponent changes for Saturday’s game against Old Dominion. Illinois’ preparation does not. “For us, it’s the same mentality,” senior guard Andres Feliz said. “We’ve got to come out, make it about us, play hard on the defensive side and have a great game for ourselves. It doesn’t matter who we play.”
Not overlooking the Monarchs
Old Dominion will be nearly a full month since its last win when it steps on Lou Henson Court at State Farm Center for the 5 p.m. Saturday tip against Illinois. The Monarchs’ last victory before their current six-game losing streak came Nov. 16 at Northeastern. Underwood still made a point of emphasizing ODU coach Jeff Jones returns several players from last year’s NCAA tournament team. “They’re elite defensively,” Underwood said. “They’re one of the top teams in the country in steals. They have extremely active hands. They’re very athletic. They’re a hard team to score against. We know we’ve got our work cut out for us.”
Prediction: Illinois 75, Old Dominion 57
The Illini reaped the rewards of their improved preparation with their win against Michigan. Now is not the time to revert to any bad habits. Projected wins have to be just that to close out the calendar year. (N-G prediction record: 8-2)