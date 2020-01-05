Lineups
Illinois (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG
G Trent Frazier Jr. 6-2 9.2
G Ayo Dosunmu So. 6-5 15.8
G Da’Monte Williams Jr. 6-3 3.4
F Giorgi Bezhanishvili So. 6-9 8.4
C Kofi Cockburn Fr. 7-0 15.2
FYI: Bezhanishvili’s six points in Thursday night’s 76-56 loss at No. 14 Michigan State marked the sixth time in the last seven games the Rustavi, Georgia, native was held below double-digit scoring. Some work in the post with Cockburn in foul trouble, though, at least got him on the board against the Spartans after he went scoreless against North Carolina A&T.
Off the bench
G Andres Feliz Sr. 6-2 11.5
G Alan Griffin So. 6-5 9.0
F Kipper Nichols R-Sr. 6-6 3.6
Purdue (9-5, 2-1 Big ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG
G Jahaad Proctor Gr. 6-3 11.8
G Eric Hunter Jr. So. 6-4 11.2
G Sasha Stefanovic R-So. 6-4 9.9
G Nojel Eastern Jr. 6-7 3.9
F Trevion Williams So. 6-9 9.7
FYI: Proctor and Hunter are the only two Boilermakers to have started all 14 games this season for coach Matt Painter’s program. Hunter, an Indianapolis native, is also one of two Boilermakers shooting better than 40 percent from three-point range this season, checking in at 42.6 percent.
Off the bench
C Matt Haarms Jr. 7-3 12.1
F Aaron Wheeler So. 6-9 4.9
G Isaiah Williams Fr. 6-1 4.5
Details
Site: State Farm Center (15,544), Champaign
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN 1490-AM, WDNL 102.1 FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV: Jeff Levering (play-by-play) and Tim Miles (analysis) will have the call on Fox Sports 1.
Series history: Illinois leads 102-87.
Last meeting: Purdue won 73-56 on Feb. 27, 2019, in West Lafayette, Ind.
FYI: The Boilermakers have won the last four games in the series, with two wins at Mackey Arena, another at the 2016 Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis and a victory in Champaign in the 2017-18 season. The Illini’s last win against Purdue came at State Farm Center on Jan. 10, 2016 in an 84-70 upset of the No. 20 Boilermakers, with Malcolm Hill scoring a game-high 30 points and Kendrick Nunn chipping in 22.
Scott Richey’s storylines
Sit or play? That’s the question
Kofi Cockburn committed his second foul of Thursday night’s game at No. 14 Michigan State with 10 minutes, 44 seconds remaining in the first half. Illinois’ 7-foot center and second-leading scorer’s new home became the Illini bench, as he sat the rest of the half. It wasn’t exactly a surprise. Illinois ranks 346th nationally in two-foul participation. “I’ve always sat them — especially when they’re freshmen,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said about his decision-making process when a player picks up a second foul in the first half. “We fought back and got it to six — a two-possession game. If it had gone the other way, maybe if it would have gotten away a little bit, I maybe would have put him back in. It’s always time and score.”
Struggles beyond shooting
Shooting was clearly an issue for Illinois in its loss at Michigan State. A 3-of-28 showing from three-point range makes that a given. That wasn’t the only factor in the Illini’s loss, according to sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu. Even if he didn’t want to discuss the other shortcomings. “We know what we can correct,” Dosunmu said. “We know the mistakes we made. We’ll keep it closed in the locker room because it’s something we can fix fast. I’d rather not speak on it.”
Quick turnaround
The Illini aren’t going to let the sting of losing by 20 to Michigan State linger. They don’t have the luxury given they have to face Purdue not quite 72 hours afterward. “We’ll look at things from this game and grow from it and on to the next one,” sophomore guard Alan Griffin said. “You can’t just say, ‘On to the next one,’ and not learn nothing, but we’re going to learn something and be ready.”
Prediction: Purdue 69, Illinois 64
The Illini are going to have to eventually show they can make shots from three-point range against high-major opponents given their 20-of-100 mark right now this season in such games. Or ugly the games up enough that they turn into grinders where the winner scores in the low 60s. (N-G prediction record: 11-3)