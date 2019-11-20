Lineups
Illinois (3-1)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG
G Andres Feliz Sr. 6-2 16.0
G Trent Frazier Jr. 6-2 9.8
G Ayo Dosunmu So. 6-5 13.5
F Giorgi Bezhanishvili So. 6-9 9.0
C Kofi Cockburn Fr. 7-0 14.3
FYI: The Illini’s 0.63 assist-to-turnover ratio ranks them 315th nationally out of 353 Division I teams. The main culprit, of course, is 78 turnovers through four games. Frazier is the only Illinois player of the 12 that has played this season with a positive assist-to-turnover ratio at 7:5. Both Feliz and Dosunmu have one more turnover than assist in the first four games.
Off the bench
G Alan Griffin So. 6-5 6.8
G Da’Monte Williams Jr. 6-3 1.5
F Kipper Nichols R-Sr. 6-6 3.3
The Citadel (1-3)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG
G Tyson Batiste Gr. 6-3 9.5
G Kaelon Harris Sr. 6-3 10.0
G Fletcher Abee Fr. 6-2 12.0
G Kaiden Rice Jr. 6-6 9.0
F Hayden Brown Jr. 6-5 16.2
FYI: The Bulldogs have eight newcomers — six freshmen and two graduate transfers — on this year’s roster, and they make up the bulk of coach Duggar Baucom’s rotation. The top three scorers from last season all graduated.
Off the bench
G Rudy Fitzgibbons III Fr. 6-0 4.5
F Eddie Davis III Gr. 6-7 6.5
F Alex Reed Jr. 6-3 4.0
Details
Site: State Farm Center (15,544), Champaign.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN 1490-AM, WDNL 102.1 FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) and former Illini Stephen Bardo (analysis) will have the call on BTN.
Series history: First meeting.
FYI: While this is Illinois’ first game against The Citadel, the Illini have played a variety of teams from the Southern Conference in the past several years. That mix includes a home win against East Tennessee State last season that saw Trent Frazier go off for 25 points and a split against Chattanooga (loss in Springfield) and Western Carolina (home win) in the 2015-16 season.
Scott Richey’s storylines
Deserved minute
Junior walk-on Zach Griffith played for a single minute at the end of the first half of Monday night’s game against Hawaii. The former Fisher standout earned that playing time after a strong showing in practice last week. Griffith spent the Illini’s prep for Hawaii playing the role of Rainbow Warriors’ forward Zigmars Raimo on the scout team. “Zach gave us fits all week in practice,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “He gave us a pretty good example of what it was going to be like to guard (Raimo). Zach’s very smart — high IQ. ... And he’s had great energy on the offensive glass. I’m not afraid at all to put Zach in the game.”
Defensive strides
Hawaii wound up with a 36-34 advantage on points in the paint Monday even with Illinois big men Kofi Cockburn and Giorgi Bezhanishvili putting up 25 points combined. That slight edge didn’t bother Underwood. He was pleased that his defense held a team making better than 40 percent of its three-pointers heading into the game to just 3 of 22 shooting from deep. “This was a team that was electric from the three, and we wanted them to shoot twos,” Underwood said. “We didn’t feel like they could make enough twos to beat us. ... You’re not going to let them do what they do best. I thought we limited their two best players (Monday) to really hard looks.”
Scouting the Bulldogs
The Citadel’s Hayden Brown probably got the highest possible form of praise from Underwood, who said the 6-foot-5 forward reminded him of former Stephen F. Austin standout Thomas Walkup. “He can kind of do it all,” Underwood said. “(The Citadel) are a very versatile team. They can bring the ball up the floor with five different guys. They’re small. Their center is a drive it, slasher guy, and (Fletcher Abee) is an elite shooter.”
Prediction: Illinois 83, The Citadel 64
The Illini would be a pretty clear home favorite even if the Bulldogs didn’t play Tuesday night at Southeast Missouri and leave with a 74-69 win. But this is a game Illinois should control from the opening tip. (N-G prediction record: 4-0)