TRENT MEACHAM decided to change course in his career, trading in his basketball jersey for a suit and tie. The father of three now works alongside his father, Stu, at Cozad Asset Management. The former Illini, Dayton Flyer and Centennial Charger caught up with staff writer Alexandria Kobryn to reminisce on the past and talk what’s coming up in the future.
Who’s the better businessman, you or your dad?
My dad. He’s been in the game far longer than me. He has more knowledge and more experience. I’m thankful to be working and learning from him and other similarly competent and trustworthy people at Cozad Asset Management.
Better yet, who wins a game of one-on-one?
I do. And probably have since I was about 16. Although, I have major respect for my dad, who still plays pickup ball at over 60 years old multiple times a week against guys half his age.
What’s the best advice you got from your parents?
The best thing they ever did for me was simply love each other. As a young boy/man, there was always security because of their relationship and a good place to come home to. I’m very grateful for that.
Of your siblings, who’s the best athlete in the family?
Toss-up. Both of my sisters, Ashley and Chantal, were good basketball and soccer players.
You’re the captain of a 3-on-3 basketball team: Who are you picking as teammates?
My family. My wife, Theresa, was a far better player than I ever was, and she’s one of the toughest competitors I know. And then I have my three boys: 31 / 2-year-old twins, Andrew and Malachi, and 11 / 2-year-old Dominic. Win, lose, draw. I’m rolling with those guys every day ... and if they take after their mom, they’ll be all right. I’m coaching.
Who wins if they play in the NCAA tournament: Illinois or Dayton?
That’s tough. Dayton is a program that’s never gotten the national respect because they haven’t made a deep NCAA tournament run, but that is an elite program with some of the best fans. I’m happy to see them in the top 5 this season. All that said, I’m still rolling with my Illini if they meet this season!
I hear you’re getting into business.
I went from a veteran on the court to a rookie in the business world. I began working at Cozad Asset Management, a wealth management firm, about six months ago. My focus is on building new relationships and seeking out ways to serve our clients. I’m surrounded by great people, learning every day and enjoying the new challenges. One of the greatest things about sports is all the lessons one can potentially take from a game and apply it to life. This is something I’m passionate about sharing, and I do so through speaking and a newsletter I write. You can check it out and sign up on my website, trentmeacham.com.
You’ve praised your wife’s cooking before. What’s your favorite dish she makes?
My wife is a great cook. Her only problem is she never sticks to a recipe, so when she goes to repeat a meal, there’s always a different spice or ingredient. Makes it fun, though. Freshest on my mind would be a curry stir-fry she made with chicken and a bunch of veggies. For dessert, her cheesecake is special!
What’s a piece of advice you have for someone who wants to follow in your footsteps?
Forget the outcome, and embrace the work. It’s so easy to over-emphasize the results and allow the fear of failure and small-minded thinking to derail us from what’s most important. Relish challenges and view them as opportunities to grow as a person. Any achievements or recognition you receive is secondary and merely a byproduct to the person you become along the journey.
What has been your greatest achievement in life so far? What do you still hope to accomplish?
Personally, if my success isn’t success for my family, then it’s a failure. With that perspective, my greatest achievement was in 2017 competing on the basketball court with my family in the stands. For context, we spent the majority of 2016 in the hospital through my wife’s pregnancy and the first few months of our twins’ lives. We were in France and decided it was best to return home and not finish out the season with my team. It was a difficult decision, but the right one. I thought I was done playing, but we decided to give it another go the next season. In my family’s first game attending, I remember playing well and getting a win — regardless of the outcome, it was incredibly special just to be out on the court and look into the stands to see Theresa and our boys there. That was a win for all of us! As I’m just getting started in a second career, there’s too much to say. One area I hope to grow in is as a communicator.
What’s something no one knows about you?
I enjoy writing (some may know because of my newsletter) and plan on writing a book.
Your most embarrassing moment?
We had a disappointing season my junior year at the UI. The day after a bad loss, I was in class, and my professor went off on how bad we were as a team and the lack of talent, discipline and on and on. All the eyes gravitated to me until the teacher finally calmed down and awkwardly made eye contact.
Are you more of a TV show binge-watcher or movie buff? What’s the last thing you watched?
I love movies and would probably love shows, too, but I don’t have the time to binge-watch. The last movie I watched was probably at Christmas with my family — maybe Home Alone.
If you could spend the day with a celebrity, dead or alive, who would it be and why?
Jesus. I’m not sure if he’s a “celebrity,” but no one has impacted the world like him. As a Christian, I believe he’s with me in a spiritual sense — but to spend a day with him in the physical would easily be my top choice.
If you could go back in time and do something differently, what would that be?
I don’t play the “if game,” but one sport I think I could’ve enjoyed and been good at is tennis. I love playing ... and the footwork would’ve also improved my game on the basketball court.