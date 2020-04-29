CHAMPAIGN — Kendall Gill’s annual golf outing in Champaign has raised more than $500,000 for Cunningham Children’s Home after the former Flyin’ Illini first struck up a partnership with the group in 1989. That money has been raised through registration fees, silent auctions, raffles and donations.
Last year’s outing at the University of Illinois Golf Course in Savoy marked the 30th anniversary of the event. It was also the biggest — ever — with both the Orange and Blue layouts at University of Illinois Golf Course in Savoy needed to host the more than 200 golfers who played.
The 31st annual outing is still on for this July. At least for now. Golf courses across the state might be reopening Friday after they were closed the last month-plus in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that does not guarantee the outing will continue as planned.
“The decision has not been made,” said Gill, who makes the trip from his home in Chicago back to Champaign every summer for the outing. “We’re still waiting to see what happens and when the state is going to be reopened. The first priority is everybody’s safety. If that’s in question, we’re going to have to cancel and then come back the very next year.”