Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette Lisa Vernon, a social worker from Dallas, takes a selfie with former Illinois men's basketball player Kendall Gill during the 29th Annual Kendall Gill Golf Benefit for Cunningham Children's Home Monday, July 9, 2018, at the University of Illinois Golf Course in Savoy.Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette ¿ Lisa Vernon, a social worker from Dallas, takes a selfie with former Illinois men's basketball player Kendall Gill during the 29th Annual Kendall Gill Golf Benefit for Cunningham Children's Home Monday, July 9, 2018, at the University of Illinois Golf Course in Savoy.