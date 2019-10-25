Good Morning, Illini Nation: Ayo and his social media strategy
Ayo Dosunmu’s video that announced his return to Illinois for his sophomore season is pinned to the top of his Twitter profile. It has more than 4,000 favorites, 1,200 retweets and nearly 200 replies.
Scroll further down Dosunmu’s profile and his latest activity is solely limited to retweets. With the season starting in less than two weeks, expect Dosunmu’s social media presence to dip even futher. It’s how he approached his freshman year after talking with the Illini coaches, and nothing will change for his second season in orange and blue.
“I block that off,” Dosunmu said about how he treats social media during the season. “As good as our fans are, if you play a bad game, they can also get on you. I try not to look at the good or the bad. I try to stay focused, stay locked in and try to play my game each and every day.
“If you’re looking at Twitter and looking at what people are saying about you, people could say something you don’t like. They have their own opinion and you can’t stop that, but at the end of the day you don’t want to let that lose focus.
“When I’m playing good, I don’t look at it. When I’m playing bad, I don’t look at it. At the end of the day, that’s meaningless to me. What they’re saying to me isn’t affecting me at all, so I try to keep my circle tight and stay focused on the big picture.”
