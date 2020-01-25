Good Morning, Illini Nation: Coach-approved calendar change
Suffice it to say, Illinois coach Brad Underwood wasn't overly thrilled with the Big Ten this week following the two-game suspension of Illini guard Alan Griffin. But the NCAA? Underwood was pleased with the overall governing body of college athletics. At least for the moment.
"The NCAA passed legislation and finally did something right," Underwood said on Friday morning at Ubben Basketball Complex following the Illini's practice in advance of their trip to Ann Arbor, Mich., for Saturday's game against Michigan.
"August 6-15, mandatory dead period," Underwood continued. "That means we get nine days to be an absolutely normal human being. Nine days. That legislation just passed, and I couldn't be any happier."
The NCAA changed the recruiting calendar last season, putting live periods in June that basically wiped out any down time coaches might have in the summer. A dead period is defined by the NCAA as a period of time when it is not permissible to make in-person recruiting contacts or evaluations on or off the member institution's campus or to permit official or unofficial visits by prospective student-athletes to the institution's campus."
"You will not find me anywhere," Underwood said. "No chores. No nothing. It will be me on a beach or a golf course someplace. It's nice to be nine days without having to think about calling a recruit or seeing my staff or our players are gone."
