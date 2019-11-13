Jermaine Hamlin has played seven total minutes this season after missing Illinois’ season opener against Nicholls State with an illness. The 6-foot-10 freshman center got 5 minutes in spot duty against Grand Canyon with Giorgi Bezhanishvili in foul trouble and Kofi Cockburn on the bench getting a much-needed breather. Hamlin’s 2 minutes at Arizona came at the end of the game, as the now No. 19 Wildcats finished off their 21-point victory.
Hamlin’s career stats stand at two rebounds and two turnovers. The fact of the matter is, the Lincoln grad is still playing catch up after not joining the team until late August.
It’s a situation Illinois strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher has some recent experience. Fletcher had to get another freshman big man up to speed last season working with Samba Kane.
“Everyone starts at the same point regardless of the time I get them,” Fletcher said. “That can lead to, obviously, guys not developing as fast. Jermaine’s going through that right now. The biggest thing for Jermaine was to get him in the best shape that I could knowing he wasn’t going to be in good enough shape anyway, but if I could get him in the best shape that I could to be able to get him through practice to give him a chance.
“He’s a great guy. He’s still not in good enough shape. He knows that. I know that. Our coaching staff knows that. It’s something that we’re continuing to address.”
Fletcher’s expectation wasn’t that Hamlin would be up to speed quickly with the rest of the Illini who either had a summer or a year or two or three in the system. Fletcher called that impossible for a freshman.
“We’re smart with how we introduce him into activity,” Fletcher said. “We’re smart with how we monitor how much activity he does to make sure he’s not doing too much and put him in a situation where he’s in a bad spot.”