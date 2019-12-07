Good Morning, Illini Nation: ‘Everybody’s got to be accountable’
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
What needs to change for Illinois as it starts Big Ten play Saturday at No. 3 Maryland?
Illini coach Brad Underwood was pretty clear about the answer after Monday night’s 81-79 home loss to Miami in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, where his team fell behind by 27 in the first half before mounting a near but ultimately unsuccessful comeback.
“Effort,” Underwood said. “Effort. Effort. Effort. We can play with anybody. I don’t doubt that for one second. There’s a reason Maryland’s been down in a lot of games and they keep coming back and winning. They’ve got a very consistent effort.”
Underwood compared his team’s season in that regard to a roller coaster. It’s been there — take the first half at Arizona on Nov. 10 for example — and also been quite absent. Like the second half of the season opener, where Nicholls State nearly pulled the upset before the Illini prevailed 78-70 in overtime on Nov. 5 in Champaign.
Underwood made a point of singling out Maryland point guard Anthony Cowan Jr., in addition to Michigan’s senior duo of Jon Teske and Zavier Simpson, when discussing those teams. Illinois hosts the fourth-ranked Wolverines at 8 p.m. Wednesday to wrap up the early slate of Big Ten action.
“All of those guys, two or three stars?” Underwood said. “I don’t know what they are. All I know is they win. They compete every single night. That’s where we’re trying to get to.
“(Maryland coach Mark Turgeon’s) been there (nine) years. (Michigan coach Juwan Howard’s) in year one but taking over a program that’s got winners. They bring it every single day. There’s no roller coaster, and that’s what we’ve got to get to.”
A litany of lessons abound that Underwood hopes his team learned from during the loss to Miami. At the top, of course, is how to come out of the locker room ready to play — in the first half.
“And I would hope the understanding of playing together,” Underwood said. “Not turning the ball over. Moving the ball. Attention to detail in a scouting report. How to prepare on the day of the game.
“We’ll examine all of those things. It’s where we’ve got to grow. I think everybody’s got to be accountable.”
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).