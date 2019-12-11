Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Wednesday’s Big Ten home opener will double as Illinois’ Epilepsy Awareness Night at State Farm Center. This is the second straight season the Illini have teamed up with the Epilepsy Foundation and Athletes vs. Epilepsy — an effort spearheaded by Rebekah Walker, the wife of Illinois assistant to the head coach Jamall Walker. The Walker’s son, Braylon, was diagnosed with epilepsy in 2017.
“I just wanted something to draw awareness to epilepsy,” Jamall Walker told The News-Gazette earlier this year about organizing last year’s event. “It’s something we’ve kind of put our emphasis on. It affects us every day, and there’s millions of Americans who deal with it as well. We just wanted to draw some awareness to it more than anything.
“Where I am thankful for the University of Illinois is that they supported our cause — me and my wife’s — and epilepsy to bring awareness to it. They didn’t have to do that, and I’m fully aware of that. That kind of shows there is a family atmosphere.”
Fans entering State Farm Center at the West Main Entrance on Wednesday night for the game against Michigan will receive purple wrist bands and an informational card about epilepsy. Purple pom-poms will be distributed throughout the 100-level, and the Orange Krush will receive purple rally towels.
Illinois’ Epilepsy Awareness Night will also include in-game educational messages about epilepsy. The Orange Krush will also make a donation to Athletes vs. Epilepsy — the proceeds of a knockout tournament they held as a fundraiser.