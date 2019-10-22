Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team.
Looking for a deep dive on the weekly Associated Press poll? Every piece of information — every vote by every voter — is logged and analyzed at CollegePollTracker.com. You can even provide feedback on every ballot, giving a thumbs up or thumbs down to each voter.
It’s how the site tracks both the highest rated and lowest rated ballots. Now in my fifth season as an AP voter, I’ve found my way to both lists. Pretty sure it was the Purdue fans leading the charge against me two seasons ago after I left the Boilermakers off my first few ballots.
Since the preseason poll dropped Monday morning, there’s a new data set to evaluate, which includes my ballot among the “least extreme” of the 64 other voters. My only “extreme” pick was Villanova at No. 15 — five spots below where Jay Wright’s Wildcats finished on the first poll of the season.
Other notables from the College Poll Tracker data:
— Illinois checking in at No. 33, one spot behind Harvard and one ahead of Missouri, was on four ballots. Zach Klein, of WSB in Atlanta, had the Illini highest at 19th, Dick Vitale followed through from last week with Brad Underwood’s squad at 21st and Luke DeCock from the Raleigh (N.C.) News & Observer and Matt McVoy from WTVN in Columbus, Ohio, had Illinois 25th.
— DeCock’s ballot was also the most extreme, and Purdue fans are going to love him since he has the Boilermakers sixth. That’s one of 12 extreme picks on his preseason ballot.
— Since I’m a voter and I’m supposed to have an opinion on ranking college basketball teams, there were a couple teams that received votes that were surprising. Notre Dame winding up No. 19 on DeCock’s ballot probably tops the list even if the Irish should be better than last year’s 14-19 record. Liberty, Vermont and Colgate should all have fine seasons in their respective conferences, but winding up on a ballot (or two in the case of the Catamounts) now was still a bit surprising.
— New to College Poll Tracker this season is information on perceived voting bias. They take the average variances of how much a voter either under or over ranks each team, and if it can be determined a voter consistently does one or the other a bias is recorded. Full disclosure (since it’s available for free on the internet), I’m apparently biased toward Mississippi State. I ranked the Bulldogs four spots above average over 13 weeks. Ben Howland’s squad wound up on two preseason ballots, but neither of them was mine.