Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood injected a little humor into the beginning of his postgame press conference following Illinois’ 71-62 win against No. 5 Michigan on Wednesday night at State Farm Center.
“Big Ten basketball at its finest, right?” the Illini coach quipped. “It looked like basketball before the three-point line.”
Underwood wasn’t wrong. Illinois shot just 1 of 11 from three-point range against the Wolverines. Senior guard Andres Feliz supplied the only make for the Illini, and it was just his third of the season. Illinois also scored 44 of their 71 points — a full 62 percent — in the paint.
Throwback basketball, for sure.
“I think this game forced that,” Underwood said. “The way Michigan plays, Michigan’s one of the best teams in the country in not giving up three-pointers and a low percentage. We had a pretty good idea that was coming.”
Michigan leaving 7-foot-1 center Jon Teske underneath as a rim protector while his teammates play tight defensively on the perimeter is the Wolverines’ plan to force mostly tough two-pointers. The Illini do have a relative knack for pull-up jumpers, though. Especially from their three lead guards in Ayo Dosunmu, Trent Frazier and Feliz.
“Ayo’s very, very good at it,” Underwood said. “Dre’s really good at it. Trent can stop on a dime. We knew going into (Wednesday’s) game we were going to get a lot of those and maybe not as many threes. We thought our threes would have to come in transition, and those opportunities weren’t there because we got layups at times.”
Dosunmu, Feliz and Frazier went a combined 5 of 11 on mid-range jumpers against Michigan. That trio is shooting 44.5 percent on long two-pointers for the season.
Still, Wednesday night’s 9.1 percent three-point shooting was Illinois’ worst this season. The only games worse in the Underwood era are last year’s loss at Northwestern (0 of 11) and the 25-point loss at Wisconsin in the 2017-18 season (1 of 14).
Illinois has shot worse than 33 percent six times in 10 games this season. At 31.3 percent as a team, the Illini are also on pace for its worst three-point shooting season since the 2013-14 squad connected on just 31.7 of its shots from deep.
Underwood still has faith.
“I’m not disappointed in that,” he said in reference to Illinois’ 1 of 11 night from beyond the three-point arc against Michigan. “We’re a really good shooting team. I believe that. I watch us every day in practice. It wasn’t what the game gave us.”
To be fair, Michigan wasn’t all that much better Wednesday night. The Wolverines shot 3 of 18 (16.7 percent) from three-point range, which nearly matched their season low of 15.8 percent from their 58-43 loss at No. 1 Louisville on Dec. 3.
“The first half, I thought we took too many quick shots,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said after Wednesday’s game. “What we’re really good at is moving the basketball and making the defense work. That’s who we are. That’s been our identity. The second half we got some better looks, and the ball just didn’t fall in.”