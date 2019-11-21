Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Adam Miller is one of the best high school players in Illinois. At 7 p.m. today, the Morgan Park senior guard is slated to unveil his college pick during a ceremony at the Jordan Brand Store in downtown Chicago. Richey breaks down what this night could mean for the Illini.
How he’d fit at Illinois
Two guards in the 2020 class has long been the plan for the Illini. Brad Underwood officially locked down his first last week when four-star point guard Andre Curbelo signed his National Letter of Intent. Miller’s potential fit at Illinois, then, starts with how his game works next to Curbelo’s. In short, quite well. Miller’s time at Morgan Park has always meant being paired with another guard that can run the offense. That has allowed him to moonlight as a facilitator at times while fulfilling his primary role as a scorer. Which he does well, having averaged 28.4 points last season.
Who else is in the mix?
Michigan swooped in with an offer after Miller had cut his list to Illinois, Arizona and Louisville. New coach Juwan Howard, of course, has all the Chicago ties, and his son, Jace, played with Miller on the Mac Irvin Fire this past EYBL season. But the Wolverines are probably on the outside looking in. The challenger, it seems, is Arizona, with The Athletic’s C.J. Holmes reporting Tuesday night that he’s hearing the Wildcats “might be the favorite.” Sean Miller will need a backcourt infusion after losing at least Nico Mannion and Dylan Smith. Louisville appears to be in third place of the original final three.
Best in class
A potential Illinois commitment from Miller pushes the Illini’s 2020 recruiting class to No. 1 in the Big Ten and No. 11 nationally, per 247Sports. Miller’s addition would be the big push given he’s basically just shy of five-star status. Staying ranked that high is dependent on how other teams fill out their classes — and if the Illini wind up with anymore additions — but Underwood’s third class could finish as his best. That mark is the 2018 class that ranked 25th and was built around Ayo Dosunmu. The best Illini class before that was 2015’s that ranked 15th with a trio of four-star recruits.
An eye on the future
Adding Miller would likely put the finishing touch on Illinois’ 2020 class. It also gives the Illini its backcourt of the future and could dictate how Underwood and Co. approach 2021 recruiting moving forward. Potential roster turnover between transfers and players turning pro is an unknown variable, so 2021 needs can only be based on what the Illini roster could look like. They should be good on the wing, but there’s an opening for a third lead guard as Trent Frazier’s replacement and frontcourt depth remains key. So a guard and a big with two projected open scholarships.