Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:

The work that Ken Pomeroy has done in introducing advanced college basketball metrics has changed how the sport is discussed. If you’re not dropping KenPom references, are you really engaged in the sport?

That said, Pomeroy’s ratings aren’t the only offering out there. Bart Torvik’s data has started to enter into more of the mainstream college basketball conversations. Some of his work is KenPom adjacent, but there’s actually an almost overwhelming amount of information. Here are a few fun Illinois-centric data points that I found after browsing my next advanced metric obsession (which, like KenPom, doesn’t count games against non-Division I opponents):

— Want a simple way to illustrate how the addition of Kofi Cockburn has changed the Illinois offense? Just start with dunks. Heading into Wednesday’s game against No. 5 Michigan, Cockburn led the Illini with 14 dunk attempts and 14 makes. Through nine games. Last year’s leader for a full season? Giorgi Bezhanishvili finishing 8 of 9 dunks.

+25 Illini Men's Basketball vs. Michigan 2019 Illinois vs. Michigan in a NCAA men's basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.

— The Torvik data has a bracketology component. Illinois currently is the fourth of the first four teams out with a 41.8 percent chance of earning a bid. Diving deeper, at this point of the season, the Illini have a similar resume to 10 other teams from the last 10 seasons. Two of them made the NCAA tournament — 2010 Florida and 2015 Mississippi State.

— Again, based on data before Wednesday’s game, Illinois had a 0.2 percent chance to win the Big Ten outright, a 0.8 percent chance to share the conference title and a 12.4 percent chance to finish in the top four of the league.

— Long two-pointers are not an overly efficient shot. The stats back this up — mostly. Among Illinois’ top six players, only Andres Feliz is shooting better than 40 percent on his long twos (54.1 percent). Ayo Dosunmu has taken one more long two than Feliz and has made 15 of 38 (39.5 percent).

— An interesting individual offensive Torvik data point is PORPAGATU! (Points Over Replacement Per Adjusted Game At That Usage). Basically it details how many more points per game a player creates than a hypothetical “replacement player” would with usage rate taken into account because a “replacement player” typically wouldn’t be able to operate at as high a level as a team’s star player at max usage. Illinois’ top three players in PORPAGATU! are Cockburn (3.7), Feliz (3.6) and Trent Frazier (3.0).