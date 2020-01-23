Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Kofi Cockburn made three of his first five shots Tuesday at Purdue. Then had a stretch where he was getting pushed further from the basket on his post-ups. That led to a pair of missed short jumpers and one shot he had blocked by the Boilermakers' Matt Haarms, as 60 percent shooting became 37 percent shooting in a hurry.
Cockburn was more assertive and more effective in the second half. He made 4 of 5 shots from the field in the final 20 minutes, as he put the finishing touches on a 22-point, 15-rebound performance and the Illini did the same to a 17-point road win.
Cockburn played a little angry, and it worked. It was also a point of emphasis.
"Definitely," he said. "Coach was pushing me in practice and making sure I'm locked in on the scout and preparation."
"I saw (Purdue's Trevion Williams) go at him early, and I saw Kofi get angry," Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu added. "It's that competitive spirit in him. He didn't back down. He could have easily backed down, but he didn't. He kept going. That just showed the pride and toughness he played with."
Cockburn put a greater emphasis on producing in the first half after Giorgi Bezhanishvili went to the bench with two fouls in the first 4 minutes of the game. The 7-foot freshman center just might have pressed a bit in the process before settling in alongside Bezhanishvili in the second half.
"I had to step it up a notch," Cockburn said about his mindset with Bezhanishvili on the bench. "Giorgi helps me a lot on the defensive end with talking and rebounding and connecting. Once Giorgi got out, I had to basically pick up his role plus mine and step it up a notch."
Tuesday's double-double was Cockburn's eighth of the season. He's tied for third with Duke's Vernon Carey Jr. among double-doubles for freshmen, with Memphis' Precious Achiuwa (10) and Washington's Isaiah Stewart (nine) in the top two spots.
"His activity on the glass got him some easy baskets as well," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said about Cockburn getting back on track offensively in the second half. "I don't think there was any one thing. Giorgi on the court helps him, especially when Giorgi is making threes. We tried to play a lot in the middle third of the floor and get him rolling to the rim. He's a ton when you do that."
