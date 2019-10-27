Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. e’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team.
On Sundays, we’ll dip into our vast News-Gazette archives and stroll Memory Lane. Today: The top 10 career scorers in Illinois history, many of whom we photographed away from the court.
No. 1
Deon Thomas (2,129 points)
As Illini radio analyst, Thomas was on hand to congratulate Giorgi Bezhanishvili after he scored a freshman-record 35 points against Rutgers on Feb. 9, 2019. Thomas held the record of 34.
No. 2
Kiwane Garris (1,948)
We caught up with the steady point guard (center) at a cookout at Great West Hall at Memorial Stadium before attending a scrimmage and alumni game in August 2011. To the left is Tony Wysinger.
No. 3
Malcolm Hill (1,846)
In September 2015, we used a Green Street intersection near Alma Mater for a an IlliniHQ magazine cover shoot involving Hill. Afterward, the friendly Illini posed for more pictures with fans.
No. 4
Dee Brown (1,812)
One of our favorite photo shoots was made possible by the longtime director of Parkland’s Starkel Planetarium, Dave Leake, who loaned a NASA space suit that fit Dee perfectly ahead of the 2004-05 season, one projected to take the Illini “they have never gone before.”
No. 5
Brian Cook (1,748)
Now-defunct downtown Champaign restaurant Great Impasta opened its kitchen for photographer John Dixon, who had Cook put on the chef’s hat to tell our reader what was cooking with Illini hoops.
No. 6
Cory Bradford (1,735)
One of the program’s best shooters put his accuracy to use with his cellphone during a visit to the then-Assembly Hall for an Illini game against Purdue in 2013.
No. 7
Demetri McCamey (1,718)
McCamey, right, was joined by, from left, D.J. Richardson, assistant coach Jerrance Howard and Crandall Head in a goodwill visit to Cole Rolson, a 13-year-oldf rom Philo, at Carle’s pediatric ward at the hospital in Urbana in 2010.
No. 8
Eddie Johnson (1,692)
The longtime NBA regular was honored at halftime of a game against — who else? — Michigan State in 2014. Johnson’s jumper beat a top-ranked Spartans team in ‘79, signifying what would be a long run of basketball success at the UI.
No. 9
Brandon Paul (1.654)
As part of his schoolwork (internship), the sharpshooter worked the front desk of the I Hotel – a stone’s throw from State Farm Center.
No. 10
Mark Smith (1,653)
One of the most complete players of his era in the Big Ten - and a key to the Illin’s revival - the Peoria product died in 2001 at the age of 41. In their four seasons together, Smith and Eddie Johnson led Illinois to 75 wins and the 1981 NCAA tournament, the program’s first in 18 years.
