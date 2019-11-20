Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Time for a statistical deep dive on Illinois’ 66-53 win against Hawaii on Monday night at State Farm Center in Champaign.
Like Brad Underwood said, it wasn’t pretty. He also said there’s no such thing as a bad win, so there’s that. But some advanced metrics can paint a complementary picture to how the Illini took down the Rainbow Warriors beyond just Kofi Cockburn and Giorgi Bezhanishvili elevating their level of play late.
— Plus-minus taken in just a single-game sample size can often times be misleading. Or at least not tell a complete story. Alan Griffin’s performance against Hawaii, though, was telling. The 6-foot-5 sophomore guard finished with three points and five rebounds, but he wound up with a plus-19 for the game to tie Cockburn. So Illinois was 19 points better than Hawaii when Griffin was in the game. Underwood said Griffin’s play off the bench was important for every reason that doesn’t show up in a box score. Think hustle plays, locking in defensively and helping facilitate sound offense.
— Cockburn has shot more free throws (29) than any of his Illinois teammates. That puts him in the top 25 nationally. No surprise, then, that he led the Illini with 3.3 fouls drawn against Hawaii — a number that, if all the fouls committed against him were called, would be much higher.
— Trent Frazier produced at both ends of the floor Monday night. He limited Hawaii guard Eddie Stansberry to just 10 points and put up an efficient 13 at the other end. Here’s how efficient. His effective field goal percentage (three-pointers weighed heavier) was 80 percent, and his true shooting percentage (free throws added to the mix) was 88 percent. Both of those are extraordinarily high.
— One of the newer metrics available on KenPom is two-foul participation. Basically, it charts the percentage of time that a starter with two fouls in the first half has been allowed to play. The national average is 21.9 percent of the time. At Illinois, it’s just 2.2 percent. That ranks Underwood 282nd among the 353 Division I coaches.