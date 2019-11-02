Good Morning, Illini Nation: Talking strategy with Coach
Illinois didn’t add 7-foot center Kofi Cockburn not to utilize his rather unique size and skill set. Cockburn is a serious threat around the rim simply because of his physical advantage. Taking advantage of that, however, isn’t going to turn the Illini into a bunch of plodders.
“I don’t want to say that we’re changing,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “We’re not. There’s still tremendous opportunity — and analytics still show — that the easiest time to score is in the first seven seconds of a possession. What is underestimated is how athletic Kofi is and how good a runner he is.
“You’ve got a guy who is as well a conditioned athlete as he can be at this point, and he’ll continue to get better. He can really run. He’s going to apply a lot of pressure on the front of the rim. We’re going to play with pace.”
When those quick scoring opportunities don’t present themselves? Then Underwood wants his team to be patient offensively and realize that Cockburn and sophomore forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili can both finish around the basket. No more contested jump shots with 18 seconds on the shot clock.
“We have to become more patient and give our opportunities for the defense to make a mistake,” Underwood said. “We’ve been one of the top teams in the Big Ten in scoring in the paint. We’ve done that primarily through cutters and our offense. We can still do that. Now, we can also do that by force feeding the ball down there. We don’t just have Kofi. We have a guy like Giorgi. ... We’re tweaking things all the time. That’s a lot of fun.”
