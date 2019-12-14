Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Kofi Cockburn’s status as a rim protector has been more about deterrence than pure shot blocking this season. The truth is a 7-foot, 285-pound center makes opposing players at least think twice how they might attack the basket. Can’t go through him — at least not easily — and trying to go around requires some planning.
Illinois’ 71-62 win against No. 5 Michigan on Wednesday night at State Farm Center saw Cockburn unleash more of the pure shot blocker inside. The Kingston, Jamaica, native racked up four of his 14 total blocks this season against the Wolverines.
Cockburn blocked Michigan point guard Zavier Simpson three times, as Illinois limited the Wolverines’ senior leader to 4 of 14 shooting. Cockburn’s final block was his most emphatic as he tomahawked a layup attempt by Michigan freshman Franz Wagner off the backboard. It just sounded different. Kind of violent.
Cockburn said his shot-blocking is a learned skill. His four against Michigan — particularly the three on Simpson — were a result of a prearranged plan with Illini sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu.
“Me and Ayo communicated a lot on those blocked shots,” Cockburn said. “He told me he was going to ride (Simpson’s) hip, and I was supposed to go get it.”
Illinois coach Brad Underwood has seen growth from Cockburn as a shot blocker even through 10 games. The Illini freshman was able to depend on being bigger than everyone else in high school to come up with those type of defensive plays, even if he was late on a rotation.
“Here, that’s not the case,” Underwood said. “You actually have to move your feet. You have to get in position. It helps now because he understands the scouting report, and he understands what people are trying to do. There’s a real big mental component, and physically we practice two or three times a week blocking shots. He was sure a factor (Wednesday).”