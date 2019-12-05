Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team (or in this case, one of his former teams):
All is well in Krzyzewski-ville this week. Duke just went to Michigan State and beat the home favorite Spartans by 12 points on Tuesday night — a week removed from a much different game in Durham, N.C.
That’s when Stephen F. Austin invaded Cameron Indoor Stadium. Truly. The Lumberjacks had a fairly serious fan contingent among the Cameron Crazies being more than 1,000 miles from home. And they were the ones that went crazy when Nathan Bain went coast-to-coast for the game-winning layup in overtime.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood felt pretty good about it, too. Bain was the last player he recruited to Nacogdoches, Texas, when he led the SFA program from the 2013-14 to 2015-16 seasons. And Underwood saw plenty of current SFA coach Kyle Keller when both were assistants in the Big 12 and SEC.
“It’s a program changer,” Underwood said about the Lumberjacks’ upset of Duke. “That’s unbelievable. I think it speaks volumes to the job that Kyle has done. He’s continued to have that program achieve at a very, very high level. That’s a wonderful place, and I’m happy for all those people and all those players.”
Bain’s story went national after his game winner. His family in the Bahamas lost almost everything when Hurricane Dorian hit the islands on Sept. 1. That prompted SFA to set up a GoFundMe account for Bain’s family. Before the Duke game just shy of $2,000 had been raised. Now? Donations are up to $148,620.
“I’m really happy for Nathan in particular because I have invested interest in his upbringing, so to speak. Everything he’s been through and his family’s been through with the hurricane, he’s very deserving. Unbelievable night, you know? You don’t just walk into Duke and win.”