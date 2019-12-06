Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team (or, in this case, some former Illini):
A chat question last week from a reader wanted an update on some of the former Illinois basketball players still playing college hoops elsewhere. Now that we’re officially one month into the season, it’s not a bad time to check up on some former (and almost, sort of, former) Illini.
Jalen Coleman-Lands, DePaul
The Blue Demons are still undefeated after Wednesday night’s 65-60 overtime home win against Texas Tech that saw Coleman-Lands hit four three-pointers and finish with 18 points. The 6-foot-4 redshirt senior guard fourth on the team in scoring (10.3 ppg) while knocking down 37.5 percent of this three-pointers.
D.J. Williams, TBA?
Williams still has one season of eligibility, but he’s not currently on any basketball roster after spending the last two seasons (sit one, play one) at George Washington. According to a report from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein dating back to late August, Williams said then he would be a grad transfer eligible this month.
Mark Smith, Missouri
The Tigers lost at home Tuesday by eight points to a Charleston Southern team whose best win before that was Delaware State (since the other was a non-Division I opponent). Yikes. Smith is averaging 12.4 points and five rebounds to lead Missouri, while a couple other almost former Illini are also starters. Jeremiah Tilmon is putting up 10.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, while Javon Pickett is averaging 5.3 points and 4.1 rebounds.
Samba Kane, Indian Hills Community College (Iowa)
The Indian Hills’ roster is rather interesting given it also includes former Illinois recruiting targets Chris Payton and Maurice Calloo. Kane, meanwhile, hasn’t played since Nov. 22. The 7-footer appeared in the Warriors’ first four games, started one, and averaged 4.3 points and 4.8 rebounds.
Anthony Higgs, Chipola College (Fla.)
Higgs has carved out a small role off the bench for the Indians after sitting out all of last season at Illinois. The 6-8, 240-pound forward is playing 8.9 minutes per game for Chipola and averaging 4.2 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 50 percent from the field.
Bernard Kouma, South Plains College (Texas)
Kouma has started seven of the eight games he played for the Texans. The 6-10 freshman center, who signed with Illinois but never enrolled, is averaging six points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 56.3 percent from the field.