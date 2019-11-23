Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:

Not all of my conversation with Adam Miller after his Thursday night commitment to Illinois made it in Friday’s News-Gazette or online here at IlliniHQ.com. Here’s a little more of what the four-star guard had to say after picking the Illini.

On what he’s learned from Ayo Dosunmu

What I learned a lot from Ayo is the approach. Everything you do, be serious about it. I like to joke around a lot. Him, he knows when it’s time to be a pro and know what time to get serious. I took a lot from him. I feel like my senior year, watching him, I’ll be a better player and a better person.

On picking Illinois after Dosunmu did (and from the same place in downtown Chicago)

It wasn’t really like because he went. It was really like I felt like I’m at home. When I thought about it, I was like, ‘I can play anywhere, so why not do it at home?’ That’s the way I thought about it.

On the support he got from Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Kofi Cockburn on his official visit

The fans are going to do it anyway. Them just adding on and being that big and having that much joy for me just makes me even happier to be around people that want me to be around them.

On his relationship with assistant coach Chin Coleman

When I told him (Thursday) morning he said, ‘Hold on, I have to pull over.’ Chin’s my guy. He keeps it real with me. When I’m down there, me and him will be working out a lot. It will be like a big brother-little brother situation.

On some of the behind-the-scenes studying he did during his recruitment

I was watching (Andre Curbelo’s) highlights. I was watching highlights of every player on every team and every recruit. I watched highlights on the coaches. I read stories on the coaches. Andre, I feel like I can play with him because, me, I feel like I can ply with anybody. Being with him, I feel like I can help him and he can help me.