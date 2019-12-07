Forward Jalen Smith backs down an Illinois Kofi Cockburn (21) in Maryland basketball's game against the Fighting Illini on Dec. 7, 2019 (Julia Nikhinson/The Diamondback) Forward Jalen Smith backs down an Illinois Kofi Cockburn (21) in Maryland basketball's game against the Fighting Illini on Dec. 7, 2019 (Julia Nikhinson/The Diamondback)