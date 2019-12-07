Player of the game
Maryland guard Anthony Cowan Jr.
Illinois actually held the Terrapins’ leading scorer without a point for a good chunk of the first half. Holding Cowan in check for a full 40 minutes? That proved significantly more difficult, as the senior point guard finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists and literally won the game for No. 3 Maryland scoring the Terrapins’ last four points.
Backcourt
Illinois B | Maryland A-
Cowan’s strong finish helps boost the Maryland guards. The Illini’s were just solid. Trent Frazier led the team with 13 points and helped spark Illinois’ early double-digit lead, Andres Feliz added 11 points and five rebounds and Ayo Dosunmu chipped in nine points and five rebounds of his own.
Frontcourt
Illinois C+ | Maryland B+
Foul trouble kept Illini freshman center Kofi Cockburn on the bench for most of the second half, limiting the 7-footer’s final tally to nine points and eight rebounds. Giorgi Bezhanishvili got more looks in the low post, but struggled to finish them as he finished with just six points. Maryland’s Jalen Smith not only had a 14-point, 13-rebound double-double, but he hit a huge three-pointer as the Terrapins rallied.
Bench
Illinois B+ | Maryland D-
A shift in the starting lineup meant the Illini’s reserves got a boost with Feliz in the sixth-man role he flourished in last season. Underwood also went to Kipper Nichols more. The redshirt senior forward played a minute shy of his season high and finished with seven points off the bench. The Terrapins got almost nothing from their bench. The lone two points came from Donta Scott, but they happened in the closing minutes as Maryland rallied.
Overall
Illinois B- | Maryland B
The Illini came within a broken play three-point bomb and an uncharacteristic turnover from pulling off the biggest upset in the Brad Underwood era. Being close showed Illinois can be competitive, but close isn’t a win.
WHAT HAPPENED
The Illini had a signature win and major upset in their grasp. Until they didn’t. Maryland systematically cut its deficit in the second half, battling back from as many as 15 down, to escape with the home win.
WHAT IT MEANS
Can Illinois play with the top teams in the country? Sure, Saturday’s game in College Park, Md., proved that. Finishing one of those games, however, remains a work in progress for Brad Underwood’s team.
WHAT’S NEXT
How about another Big Ten game against a ranked team? Michigan might slide a bit in the AP Top 25 from its No. 4 perch, but the Wolverines will arrive at State Farm Center on Wednesday likely still ranked in the top 10.