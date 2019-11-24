uibkbH13

Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.
Player of the game

Illinois center Kofi Cockburn

Alan Griffin had a claim to this spot as well, but it’s hard to ignore a fifth double-double in six games. The 7-footer almost achieved it before halftime and ultimately dominated the paint for large stretches to finish with 20 points, 13 rebounds and even two assists.

Backcourt

Illinois A- | Hampton D

Trent Frazier dished out five assists, Ayo Dosunmu hit two three-pointers and Andres Feliz did a little bit of everything. Jermaine Marrow came in averaging 27 points for Hampton, but was held to a hard-fought 22 against the Illini’s defensive effort that was highlighted by the backcourt.

Frontcourt

Illinois A | Hampton C+

No one could slow Cockburn, but he wasn’t the only big doing good things for the Illini. Giorgi Bezhanishvili put up a balanced effort (14 points, five rebounds, four assists), too. Ben Stanley actually made things happen offensively for Hampton (20 points) in the paint.

Bench

Illinois A | Hampton F

Griffin was such a positive presence (19 points, six rebounds) that it’d be easy to think he was a starter. Da’Monte Williams, Kipper Nichols and Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk also had moments to shine. The Pirates got next to nothing from their reserves.

Overall

Illinois A | Hampton D

Illini fans have been clamoring for a fast start and a dominant complete-game performance. They finally got one, as there never was any doubt Illinois was leaving State Farm Center with a win on Saturday night. Cockburn is finding more and more impressive ways every game to live up to the hype with which he entered college.

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

