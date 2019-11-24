Player of the game
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn
Alan Griffin had a claim to this spot as well, but it’s hard to ignore a fifth double-double in six games. The 7-footer almost achieved it before halftime and ultimately dominated the paint for large stretches to finish with 20 points, 13 rebounds and even two assists.
Backcourt
Illinois A- | Hampton D
Trent Frazier dished out five assists, Ayo Dosunmu hit two three-pointers and Andres Feliz did a little bit of everything. Jermaine Marrow came in averaging 27 points for Hampton, but was held to a hard-fought 22 against the Illini’s defensive effort that was highlighted by the backcourt.
Frontcourt
Illinois A | Hampton C+
No one could slow Cockburn, but he wasn’t the only big doing good things for the Illini. Giorgi Bezhanishvili put up a balanced effort (14 points, five rebounds, four assists), too. Ben Stanley actually made things happen offensively for Hampton (20 points) in the paint.
Bench
Illinois A | Hampton F
Griffin was such a positive presence (19 points, six rebounds) that it’d be easy to think he was a starter. Da’Monte Williams, Kipper Nichols and Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk also had moments to shine. The Pirates got next to nothing from their reserves.
Overall
Illinois A | Hampton D
Illini fans have been clamoring for a fast start and a dominant complete-game performance. They finally got one, as there never was any doubt Illinois was leaving State Farm Center with a win on Saturday night. Cockburn is finding more and more impressive ways every game to live up to the hype with which he entered college.