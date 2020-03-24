Illinois guard Alan Griffin is entering the transfer portal after two seasons with the Illini. The 6-foot-5, 195-pound sophomore took to Twitter Tuesday evening, announcing his intention to transfer.
Griffin is fresh off a breakout season where he was easily one of Illinois' most improved players. He emerged as a potential weapon last summer as the Illini prepared for its foreign tour, and then challenged fellow sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu as the team's best player in Italy.
Griffin played in 28 games during the 2018-19 season and was the fifth-leading scorer on a balanced Illini team. He averaged 8.9 points and 4.5 rebounds, making a name for himself in the way he attacked the offensive glass.
With Griffin's decision to transfer, Illinois now has an open scholarship for Class of 2020 five-star guard Adam Miller. The Morgan Park senior committed in November and is set to sign this spring. The Illini can now sign Miller and still be OK scholarship-wise should Dosunmu pull of his own surprise and return for another season.